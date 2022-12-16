'Bachelor' Alum Seinne Fleming Weds Doug Fillmore in Intimate Anguilla Ceremony: 'Overwhelmed with Gratitude'

Seinne Fleming is no longer a bachelorette!

The Bachelor alum, 32, wed her fiancé Doug Fillmore in an intimate ceremony last week at the Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla.

"We are overjoyed to announce that we are officially married!" the couple captioned their joint Instagram announcement. "Last week, we exchanged vows on the most breathtaking beach in Anguilla, an unforgettable trip marking the start of our journey together as husband and wife."

Sabina Procacci

Styling her look with a sleek wavy ponytail, the bride stepped out onto the beach in a long flowy, backless gown with double chiffon trains by Mônot, according to Us Weekly. The groom wore a tan suit and matching loafers with a dark striped tie.

The picture-perfect pair posed at the venue and on the beach, with Fillmore kissing his bride in his arms as she held up her bouquet in the air. They also posted photos of them cutting their cake, featuring a golden "Mr. & Mrs. Fillmore" cake topper, and Fleming sabering a champagne bottle after sunset.

While their Anguilla beach nuptials were just for the newlyweds, they revealed that they legally wed in front of friends and family in Los Angeles the month before.

"While this ceremony was just the two of us, we were blessed to have our families present during an intimate wedding in Los Angeles last month," the caption continued. We look forward to sharing moments from that special day very soon."

Sabina Procacci

RELATED GALLERY: All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and support of our friends and loved ones as we embark on this new chapter in our relationship," the couple concluded the post, adding three white heart emojis.

Flemming previously vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor. After her elimination, she started dating fellow real estate agent Fillmore in 2018. The two got engaged in August 2021.

Several Bachelor Nation alums left congratulatory messages on the pair's wedding post.

Sabina Procacci

"Congratulations!! Such a beautiful wedding and couple 🥰," Kendall Long wrote as Becca Kufrin commented, "Congrats beauty! Wishing you both all the best on this next chapter ❤️."

Katie Morton said of the photos, "These are absolutely stunning! So happy for you both!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Echoing her former castmates' sentiments, Caroline Lunny wrote: "STUNNING! Congratulations beautiful! Wishing you a lifetime of happily ever after 🫶🏼."

Even Luyendyk Jr. commented on the post, saying, "Congrats you two!! 👏👏."