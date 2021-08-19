Bachelor Alum Seinne Fleming Is Engaged to Boyfriend Doug Fillmore: 'I Absolutely Said Yes'

Seinne Fleming has found her happily ever after!

The Bachelor alum, 31, is engaged to boyfriend Doug Fillmore, she announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Sharing photos from the romantic proposal, Fleming wrote, "The best surprise and most amazing weekend of my life!!! I absolutely said YES to my favorite person and the sweetest man I know!"

"I'm so excited to continue building an incredible life with you @dougfillmore_ I love you beyond words!!" she added.

Fillmore, a senior director at the commercial real estate firm Zacuto Group, also raved about his new fiancée on his own Instagram.

"Words can't begin to describe this moment," he said of the proposal. "What I can say is nobody has ever made me feel the way you do. I love you always & forever @seinnefleming."

The happy couple were quickly flooded with well wishes from the Bachelor Nation, including Arie Luyendyk Jr. — whose heart Fleming previously vied for on the 22nd season of The Bachelor.

"Awesome!! About time @dougfillmore_ 👏🏼" Luyendyk Jr. commented, while his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk wrote, "Ah you guys!!!!! Congrats!!❤️"

"Awww congratulations!!!" Ashley Iaconetti remarked.

Meanwhile, Rachel Lindsay shared, "Congrats!!!! So happy for you!!!!"

Seinne Fleming Credit: Seinne Fleming/instagram

It appears that Fleming has been dating her beau since 2018, going Instagram official that May when Fillmore posted a picture of the pair at Catch LA.

The following year, Fleming and Fillmore were on hand to witness the Luyendyks tie the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui. The wedding, which happened just 10 months after the Arie and Lauren got engaged on The Bachelor's After the Final Rose, was officiated by Chris Harrison.