'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy: 'For the Rest of My Life, It's You'

Nick Viall shared a carousel of engagement photos with new fiancée Natalie Joy to Instagram on Thursday

Published on January 12, 2023 11:41 PM
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged
Photo: Sarah Partain

Bring in the final rose!

Former Bachelor Nick Viall has found lasting love with longtime girlfriend Natalie Joy. The pair announced that they are engaged in a joint Instagram post shared Thursday.

"For the rest of my life, it's you," Viall, 42, wrote in the caption of the post, which features a handful of photos from the couple's engagement. Viall is seen kissing his fiancée's hand in one photo, while Joy poses for the camera and shows off her engagement ring in another.

The pair were met with well wishes in the comments section of the post. "Yay! Congratulations," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave wrote, while Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix said: "Congratulations!! cheers to you both."

Sarah Partain
Sarah Partain

Viall and Joy were first linked in 2020, but they didn't start sharing their relationship publicly until 2021. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that "she's great for him."

Addressing the relationship news for the first time on his Viall Files podcast, Viall said in February 2021: "It's fun. It's great. I'm super happy."

Without sharing too many details about Joy, Viall also revealed that the twosome met online. "She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic," he recalled.

Sarah Partain
Sarah Partain

The pair eventually decided to make things official after spending time together in person for a while.

"We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got a point where she was like, 'I want to date,' and I was kind of like, 'I don't know,'" he revealed. "She just was like, 'OK, this is what I want. It's fine, no big deal, but I'm gonna go do my thing,' and she did, and I was like, 'What?!' … She went and showed me exactly what I'd be missing."

The couple continued to share more glimpses into their relationship after going public.

Posting a series of couples photos for Valentine's Day in 2022, Joy wrote: "I'm so lucky to feel incredibly loved everyday that valentine's day is just another Monday, with extra flowers and chocolate covered strawberries of course."

That same week, the surgical technologist called Viall her "dream man" on Instagram.

Sarah Partain
Sarah Partain

As their bond continued to progress in a more serious direction, Viall said he "wouldn't be in a relationship with" Joy if he "didn't think it was possible" to marry her someday. He then revealed on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast last year that "everyone's situation is different" when it comes to marriage.

"I think sometimes timelines can be a little bit dangerous about, you know, setting false expectations and reaching to a certain timeline and all of a sudden ... [you] have other priorities," he previously explained. "I just kind of tell people to just be careful about setting timelines. If they wanna set a time, it's great, just make sure it's mutual."

