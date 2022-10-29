Madison Prewett has married the man of her dreams.

The former Bachelor contestant, 26, wed Grant Troutt on Saturday at his parents' home in Dallas, Texas. The pair exchanged vows in front of 400 friends and family members, including Bachelor Nation favorites Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan.

"We chose this location because it's unique and special to us and having all our friends and family there means so much," Prewett, 26, exclusively tells PEOPLE of the celebration, which was photographed by Megan Kay Photography and filmed by The Crakes. "I have always wanted to get married in the fall and we wanted a short engagement, so it couldn't be more perfect."

The romantic occasion comes three months after Prewett and Troutt's whirlwind engagement, which occurred just eight months into their relationship. They worked with Whitney Bailey of Engaged Events to create an unforgettable romantic event.

For Prewett, it was crucial that her wedding was "as unique to me as possible" — though, she did borrow some decor inspiration from a fellow Bachelor Nation star.

"Raven Gates Gottschalk also got married in Dallas and we are using the same florist, Something Pretty Florals," she shares of Gates Gottschalk, who was also in attendance for the ceremony. "Hers was stunning, so we got a lot of inspiration from that."

Prewett held a bridal brunch a day before Saturday's wedding. And along with Troutt, a 26-year-old speaker and minister to athletes and churches, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner Friday evening for family and friends.

Megan Kay Photography

Getting ready for the big day ahead, Prewett wore a "special" customized robe from Victoria's Secret, featuring her new last name on the back, as she got her hair and makeup done. Her bridal party — which was comprised of two maids of honors and six bridesmaids — also wore comfy cami sets from Victoria's Secret before slipping into their gowns from The Bar.

Prewett's hair was done by her trusted stylist Chrissy Rasmussen from The Habit Salon. The reality star "couldn't imagine having anyone else do my hair for my wedding day," she says.

As for her makeup, she recruited Makeup by Natalie Mas for the task because the artist always makes her "feel glamorous while still feeling like myself."

Lillian Le Pham Photography

Prewett walked down the aisle to "When God Made You," by NewSong, wearing a custom-made dress by Nardos Design. The brand specially created all her wedding weekend looks. (Musical duo Caleb and Kelsey sang during the ceremony.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the reception, Prewett and Troutt's "classy and elegant" theme continued. The tables were decorated with florals arranged by Something Pretty Floral as well as candles and charger plates with menus on top. The menus were designed by Sincerely Addison who also designed the couple's invitations, seating chart and programs.

Jordan Kahn served as the reception band. But when they shared their first dance, Prewett and Troutt danced to "Set of 2" by Brandon Lake.

Madison Prewett/Instagram

Guests were also treated to an assortment of food, including beef tenderloin and herb-roasted roasted chicken.

But the pair's wedding cake was the star of the show. "I wanted our wedding cake to be the centerpiece of our reception. I chose to keep it all white with gold details," she shares. "I had heard about Fancy Cakes by Lauren and was told she was the best. When Grant and I did our cake tasting not only did they taste amazing, but she was also able to make my vision come to life!"

Madison Prewett Instagram

At the end of the day, Prewett and Troutt are aware their day wouldn't have been a success without their families fully in their corners.

"Truly, none of this would have been possible without the support of our families," she says. "They mean the world to us and we feel so grateful for all of their help during this time!"

After the wedding, Prewett says the newlyweds will be spending two nights in Dallas and then going to Cabo for a week," which she's "so excited" for. But more importantly, the newlyweds cannot wait to see what the future has in store for them.

"What we are most excited for is a lifetime together," she concludes. "We are most looking forward to walking out God's purpose for our life together. We can't wait to get plugged into a local church and host community in our new home!"