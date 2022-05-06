The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Introduces Boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt: 'So Full of Passion'

Madison Prewett is off the market.

The Bachelor alum introduced her new boyfriend to the world in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday. The slideshow included a series of photos of Prewett, 26, and Grant Michael Troutt as a first introduction to their five-month relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a caption, Prewett spotlighted some of the things she loves most about Troutt. "So now y'all know, I got the realist G in town," she began.

"Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do. The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there's nobody else in the world I'd rather do life with."

Prewett also gave a few details about their first date, which was full of butterflies and first-meeting nerves.

"It's been special since the first date: when u forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous, when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours."

madi prewett, Grant Troutt Credit: Madi Prewett/Instagram

Troutt shared his own announcement and a kind message about Prewett's influence on his life.

"You inspire me to be better," he wrote. "I laugh hard with you and have also cried deeply with you. Been in some really awesome highs with you, and had some really hard moments too… you're my first call through it all. You're by my side. I'm so glad I met you lil Madi rose🦁😋 Hand in hand. My ride or die. I've enjoyed every second of this ride."

Prewett rose to fame when she appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. While she was one of the final women to whom Weber was considering proposing, Prewett left the show after learning that Weber slept with some of the women during fantasy suites.

During the show, Prewett had been vocal about saving herself for marriage. While the exes attempted to pursue a relationship after the season aired, they split just two days after reconciling on the After the Final Rose episode.