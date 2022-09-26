'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Hosts Engagement Party with Fiancé Grant Troutt: 'You and Me Forever'

PEOPLE broke the news of Madison Prewett's engagement to Grant Troutt in August

Published on September 26, 2022 12:37 PM

Madison Prewett and fiancé Grant Troutt are continuing to enjoy pre-wedding festivities.

Over the weekend, the recently engaged couple hosted an engagement party in Dallas. Family and friends of Prewett and Troutt, both 26, helped them celebrate the occasion.

Sharing photos from the event on Instagram, The Bachelor alum included a glimpse at the decor, featuring a luxury installation crafted by Balloons by Courtney. The couple also sweetly packed on PDA as they posed in front of the many balloons and a sign featuring the first letter of their names.

"You and me forever 🤍," she captioned the post.

Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Hosts Engagement Party with Fiancé Grant Troutt: 'You and Me Forever'
Madison Prewett/Instagram

PEOPLE broke the news of Prewett's engagement to Troutt, a speaker and minister to athletes and churches, in August. The romantic occasion occurred at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, just eight months into their relationship.

"He actually was supposed to come with me and my friends to Florida but he got sick and wasn't able to make it," she previously told PEOPLE. "I thought we were celebrating one of our friend's birthdays. I was told we were taking birthday pictures on the beach and when I came down, my best friend led me into the bathroom where my mom and sisters were with the dress I wanted to get engaged in."

"In that moment, I knew," she added.

Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Hosts Engagement Party with Fiancé Grant Troutt: 'You and Me Forever'
Madison Prewett/Instagram
Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Hosts Engagement Party with Fiancé Grant Troutt: 'You and Me Forever'
Madison Prewett/Instagram

Prewett also revealed that the pair planned to have a short engagement.

"We want the wedding to embody our values and beliefs and be the best celebration with all of our people. We want a chic and classy wedding," she explained. "We are so excited to do life together!"

Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Hosts Engagement Party with Fiancé Grant Troutt: 'You and Me Forever'
Madison Prewett/Instagram
Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Hosts Engagement Party with Fiancé Grant Troutt: 'You and Me Forever'
Madison Prewett/Instagram

Prewett previously competed on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2020. Weber, 31, was engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss but called it off before the "After the Final Rose" special.

Though Weber ultimately chose to pursue Prewett once more, the pair called it quits shortly after.

