Inside 'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett's Fun-Filled Bachelorette Party

Madison Prewett will be making her way down the aisle very soon to wed fiancé Grant Troutt. Before then, she got to jet off to Miami to celebrate her upcoming nuptials with some of her closest friends.

As Prewett exclusively tells PEOPLE, she "had opportunities to go a lot of different places," including the Bahamas and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, but Miami wound up being "the perfect place" for the former Bachelor contestant, especially with some of her pals flying in from her native Alabama.

"What is it to experience something like being engaged and getting ready for a wedding if you don't have special people around you?" says Prewett, 26. "I was so excited to finally have this time because leading up to this moment, you have so much of just planning, details, one thing after another. I was so excited just to have time with my people and just to get to breathe and not worry about all the details and all the planning, but just get to hang out with my people and have fun."

Lillian Le Pham Photography

Prewett and her girlfriends stayed at the Miami Beach EDITION boutique hotel, which the bride-to-be calls "a dream."

"My sister, Mallory, actually found the hotel and sent it to me saying, 'We have to stay here!'" she explains. "So that night, I reached out to the hotel. The next day, spoke on the phone with their staff, and the girl who was on the phone said, 'I had a dream last night you stayed here before you got married!' I thought, This has to be meant to be?"

An assortment of activities were planned for the "Maddie's Last Slam Dunk"-themed weekend, which paid homage to Prewett's love of basketball.

"The first night was the more chill night — get in, turn on a movie, have games, a pizza party-type thing in our PJs. And then the next day was a little bit more jam-packed," she explains, noting that cabana time by the pool was a must.

The group grabbed dinner at the hotel before heading over to the Basement — a "micro-club" that pays homage to Ian Schrager's iconic Studio 54.

"We rented [it out for] skating and bowling," says Prewett. "They have drinks, desserts and food that you can order. It was so cool."

Lillian Le Pham Photography

Prewett's fans are well aware of the important role her Christian faith plays her life. So naturally, she made a point to incorporate some spiritual moments into her special weekend.

"Something that means a lot to me is having prayer time and affirmation time," she explains. "And so, I really wanted to have some time in the mornings before we started our day to just get together and share what was going on in their hearts and to have some time of just prayer and worship and journaling and hanging out. That was my favorite part of the whole trip."

She adds, "And I really wanted to just ask the girls — because some of them are married — for their wisdom, their advice, the things they've learned, prayers they have for me and Grant."

Lillian Le Pham Photography

To ensure her day was smooth sailing, Prewett says Batch to Basic helped her "plan my entire bachelorette party weekend."

"From making reservations, to putting together an itinerary, to connecting me with different local vendors, they have been incredible to work with," she says.

Lillian Le Pham Photography

Prewett also has Victoria's Secret and Lancôme to thank for making her bachelorette weekend extra special.

Victoria's Secret provided the future bride with a white robe and sleepwear, contrasting the matching black PJs and robes her guests were given. "It was amazing to partner with Victoria's Secret and to be able to offer different options for everyone — being able to provide comfort and cute, stylish pieces the women can take away from the weekend and wear for years to come will always be a special reminder of this celebration and time together," she says.

Lancôme also sent an assortment of face masks and other beauty products for the group's spa day.

Lillian Le Pham Photography

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prewett and Troutt, who got engaged in August after eight months together, recently had a joint couple's shower that was attended by their loved ones. Now, after her weekend of rest and relaxation with the girls, she is "so looking forward to the marriage."

"So many things have fallen into place. My wedding planner has been amazing in helping me just get connected to all the right people and all the right things," she explains of their short engagement. "But then there's just been so many just God moments of just, I stumbled into this bridal boutique store by complete accident. That's where I ended up. I partnered with them, and they're making my dress. It's just so many things have just fallen into place, and it's been so, so special."

"So now, I'm just excited. I've hit the point where now I'm just excited," she adds. "I think the first month was just boom, boom, boom, boom — so stressful. So many decisions had to be made. I was all day long just appointment after appointment, call after call. So it was a lot, but now I'm in this sweet spot."