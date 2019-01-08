The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Introduces New Boyfriend 9 Months After Dean Unglert Split

Lesley Murphy is off the market!

The Bachelor alum and travel blogger introduced her new boyfriend to fans on Instagram Monday ahead of Colton Underwood‘s season premiere. So who’s the lucky guy? Murphy, 31, is dating Alex Kav, a professional drone pilot from Australia.

“Boy meets world — World, meet boy,” she captioned a stunning photo of the couple kissing in Norway. “Thought it was about time to let y’all in on the newest addition to The Road Les Traveled! We’re 3 continents down together…with the next one being Alex’s home country soon.”

“Finally making it to hometowns y’all :)” she added, a nod to the franchise.

Murphy first appeared on Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor in 2013, but was sent home the episode before hometown dates.

She made her reality TV return on last year’s The Bachelor Winter Games, where she met and started dating Dean Unglert — just months after he found himself embroiled in an infamous love triangle on Bachelor in Paradise.

In February 2018, Unglert got down on one knee during the special Winter Games: World Tells All finale to ask Murphy to move in with him. (The pair spent 15 days on the road together after the show wrapped, but they were long-distance the rest of the time.)

“It hasn’t been easy, especially coming from the show where we lived together in a beautiful environment for a couple of weeks to basically being long distance and having to rely on FaceTime and text messages,” Murphy told PEOPLE at the time. “Long distance is never easy.”

In April, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had called it quits. Days later, Murphy addressed the news in an emotional Instagram post, writing in part: “Don’t be afraid to be the one that loved the most and give everything you had, because you’ve got to find people who love like you do and who are ready. Out with the old, in with the TRUE. It was a long winter, and I’m excited for a new season. Let the spring cleaning commence.”

Unglert, 27, also reflected on the split in his own Instagram post.

“Growing up as a kid I had a crude but utopian idea of what love is,” he said. “I always had this idea that no matter what you did, no matter how you act, as long as you’re true to yourself and act in good conscious, your path would lead you to the one person on this planet you’re meant to be with. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it’s not something we’re entitled to. Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned.”

“I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that,” he admitted.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.