Bachelor Alum Jenna Cooper Marries Karl Hudson in Private Ceremony: 'Just Can't Stop Smiling'

The fitness coach privately wed her partner Karl Hudson in New Orleans this weekend. Cooper shared the news on Instagram Monday, posting a series of photos from the special day.

Cooper said the couple, who share daughter Presley Belle Hudson, "couldn't wait any longer" to get married when they made the impromptu decision to elope.

"We finally did it!💍💐" Cooper began. "Couldn't wait any longer to marry the man of my dreams ;) We decided last minute to come to New Orleans for the Final Four, and just elope! It was so fun and spontaneous and exciting🎉"

She added that there will still be another wedding celebration for family and friends to attend.

"I was actually very relaxed and able to take in every moment. Feeling so blessed, and just can't stop smiling," Cooper wrote. "For anyone who is disappointed, don't worry…we are still planning a ceremony and big party in the Fall with all our friends and family!"

Cooper ended the post with a sweet note to Hudson about their life together. "Love you 4Everrr @kghudson4, and can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together as a family."

Along with the message, Cooper shared a photo of herself and Hudson in their wedding attire. For the special occasion, the former reality star wore a long-sleeve wedding gown with lace details, while Hudson kept his look classic in a black tuxedo.

The pair welcomed Presley Belle in May 2020. Their engagement came about a year later while celebrating her birthday in Turks and Caicos with their daughter.

"I said YES!😍💍 Easiest decision ever, and Presley agrees," Cooper wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the couple's beachside proposal. "Love my little family so much, and excited to marry my best friend!"