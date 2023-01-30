'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Shares Photos from Her 'Engagement Moon' with NFL Fiancé Jake Funk

The Indianapolis Colts running back proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss last week after going public with their relationship in early 2022

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on January 30, 2023 02:16 PM
Photo: Hannah Ann/instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss and fiancé Jake Funk are celebrating their engagement in paradise.

The Bachelor alum, 26, shared a series of photos with the Indianapolis Colts running back, 25, from their romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The snaps included the pair kissing on the beach, sharing a meal together and a cute text "from" their dog Dash.

"Pics from our 💍🌙 (engagement moon)," she captioned the post.

A handful of Bachelor alumni shared their excitement for the couple's engagement in the comment section.

Madison Prewett — who briefly reconciled with Sluss's ex Peter Weber following their engagement — shared a string of emojis "😭😭😭😍😍" while Lauren Burnham wrote, "So beautiful!🫶🏼🍾"

Victoria Fuller also commented, "Ahhhh still can't get over this❤️"

Hannah Ann/instagram

The reality star announced her engagement to Funk in a TikTok video on Wednesday. Sluss's proposal featured a beachside dinner, romantic candles and a projection across the water that read "She said yes."

Though Sluss didn't show herself in the video, she did share a clip of a smiling Funk sitting at the extravagant dinner table. Toward the end of the clip, Sluss showed off the projection on a rock in the ocean, and panned down to her hand, flashing her new, emerald-cut engagement ring.

"The surprise at the end he had for me," Sluss captioned the video.

Sluss has been linked to Funk since early 2022. She took their relationship public last February to celebrate Funk's Super Bowl run with his former NFL team, the Los Angeles Rams.

As Bachelor fans may know, this isn't Sluss's first engagement.

The reality star previously said "yes" to Weber on his tumultuous season of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2020. Sluss had been engaged to Weber, 31, for a few months before he ended the relationship and briefly pursued another woman from his season: Prewett. However, their reconciliation only lasted a few days.

Weber is now dating another season 24 contender, Kelley Flanagan. Though they were first spotted together in early 2020 and later confirmed their relationship, Flanagan and Weber split in 2021. They announced their romantic reunion in late 2022.

