'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Is Engaged to NFL Boyfriend Jake Funk: 'She Said Yes!'

Hannah Ann Sluss has accepted the final ring!

The Bachelor alum announced her engagement to Indianapolis Colts running back Jake Funk in a sweet TikTok on Wednesday. Sluss's proposal featured a beachside dinner, romantic candles and a projection across the water that read "She said yes."

Though Sluss, 26, didn't show herself in the video, she did share a clip of a smiling Funk, 25, sitting at the extravagant dinner table. Toward the end of the clip, Sluss showed off the projection on a rock in the ocean, and panned down to her hand, flashing her new, emerald-cut engagement ring.

"The surprise at the end he had for me," Sluss captioned the video.

Sluss's proposal comes on the tail end of a beachside vacation with Funk. Earlier in the week, the food blogger shared an Instagram reel featuring everything she'd eaten during one day of their tropical getaway.

The reality star has not clarified where her vacation took place.

hannah ann sluss/tiktok

Bachelor fans know this isn't Sluss's first engagement.

The reality star previously said "yes" to Peter Weber on his tumultuous season of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2020. Sluss had been engaged to Weber, 31, for a few months before he ended the relationship and briefly pursued another woman from his season — Madison Prewett. However, their reconciliation only lasted a few days.

Weber is now dating another season 24 contender, Kelley Flanagan. Though they were first spotted together in early 2020 and later confirmed their relationship, Flanagan and Weber split in 2021. They announced their romantic reunion in late 2022.

hannah ann sluss/tiktok

Flanagan was one of a handful of Bachelor alumni to congratulate Sluss on her engagement. "So happy for you!! Congrats, congrats, congrats," Flanagan wrote in the comments.

Other Bachelor Nation commenters included Hannah Godwin, Tammy Ly and Mykenna Dorn.

Sluss has been linked to Funk since early 2022. She took their relationship public last February to celebrate Funk's Super Bowl run with his former NFL team, the Los Angeles Rams.