Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Hockey Pro Oula Palve in Las Vegas Ceremony — Complete with Elvis!

The couple has been dating since January 2020 and got engaged in May 2021

Haley Ferguson is a married woman!

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum, 29, tied the knot with hockey player Oula Palve on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Naturally Haley tapped sister Emily, who was also a Bachelor Nation fan-favorite, as her maid of honor for the festivities at Resorts World.

"This is the moment we've dreamt about since we were little girls!" Emily told Us Weekly, who exclusively shared the first photos from the wedding. "Having her by my side is such an honor."

Also among the 75 celebrants were Bachelor Nation favorites Amanda Stanton and Lauren Bushnell Lane, who enjoyed a performance by an Elvis Presley impersonator in true Vegas style.

It was Stanton's first time meeting Palve, 30, and she gushed on her Instagram Story that "meeting him and seeing how him & his family loved and spoke about [Haley] was really special!"

Stanton, 32, also shared that Bushnell Lane, 32, couldn't help shedding a tear when Haley took a twirl around the dance floor with her father.

The couple's cake had four tiers covered in gold leaf and white florals, embellished with a gold cutout of the pair, including Palve strumming an electric guitar.

The newlywed started dating on Jan. 11, 2020 and went Instagram-official the following day, with Haley sharing a photo of them snuggling in bed on the social media platform.

Less than six months into their relationship, Ferguson hinted that she had babies on the brain, captioning a photo of her with Palve, "I really hope he's my future baby daddy 😂🔥"

On their one-year anniversary, Ferguson marked the occasion with a sweet post dedicated to Palve on Instagram.

"Happy 1 year Anniversary to us. My everything, my sunshine ☀️" she captioned a series of photos and videos of the pair together. "I'm so thankful for all the adventures we've been on, especially the ones that allow me to see the world with you. You've shown me a love I never knew existed. I love you always🤍"

Four months later, Palve proposed to Ferguson. "Ikuisesti 💍🤍 5*13*21 - I am ENGAGED to the man of my DREAMS!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "@oula7 thank you for choosing me. Will I ever stop crying/smiling ... probably not! 😍."

Since then, Ferguson has been preparing for her dream wedding — but she hasn't been alone in the process. Emily is also preparing to wed her fiancé, William Karlsson.

In true twin fashion, the sisters had a joint bachelorette party in February, followed by a "dreamy" joint bridal shower in May.

