Bachelor Nation's Elizabeth Corrigan Comes Out as Queer: 'Always Will Be Bisexual'

Elizabeth Corrigan has an announcement this Pride Month.

The Bachelor alum came out as queer in an Instagram post on Sunday. Alongside a photo of herself in a rainbow bandeau top, the 33-year-old explained that she identifies as bisexual and always will.

"It's hard to know the right way to say these things, or the right time," Corrigan began the caption. "Today seems like both and neither. Waking up this morning to my first Pride in NYC I was so excited. I sprung out of bed, went to get a coffee-bought a flag- and quickly began feeling anxious. Overwhelmingly so. Am I ready? No. Am I scared? Yes."

She further addressed her fears of publicly stating her sexuality. "Will 'the right time' come? Qualify it. It's important to me today to share with you all that I am queer. More specifically I am, always have been, and always will be-bisexual."

Corrigan noted that those who know her in real life "probably" already knew about her sexuality, but she wanted to come as a way to work through the "fear" of coming out publicly.

"Everytime I tell someone new this information I experience fear. Fear that it will end a business transaction, fear that I will make someone uncomfortable, fear that I would be ostracized from my family …. Etc etc etc. what's more important to me at the end of the day -is to be me. Authentic. Genuine. Raw. So maybe one person will feel less alone... If you're that one. I've got you."

She concluded, "I'm here-I'll answer. You are NOT alone. Hoping that one day the fear will turn to what it should be …PRIDE. Only love. All love. Today and each day to come. Moments matter."

Corrigan appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor at the start of 2022. Controversy struck when Echard, 29, sent home Corrigan over drama with another Shanae Ankney.

Only after the season did Echard realized Ankney, 30, had been accused of mocking Corrigan's neurodivergence. He then issued a public apology for how he handled the drama.

"I'm sorry, Elizabeth, for what you're going through," he wrote on Twitter. "I wish I could have seen what was happening when I wasn't there. I obviously knew y'all weren't in a good place, but at the time I thought it was, solely, petty drama."