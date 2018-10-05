Bachelor Alum Cristy Caserta Dies Following Apparent Seizure at Age 38

Bachelor Nation is mourning the loss of a former competitor.

Cristy Caserta, who appeared on Brad Womack’s season 15 of The Bachelor, died Thursday at the age of 38, a Broward County Medical Examiner spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.

Her date and time of death is Oct. 4, 2018, at 8:59 a.m. as reported by the investigation of the Westside Regional Medical Center, according to a Broward County Medical Examiner spokesperson.

Her cause of death is pending and could take up to 90 days to be determined.

Caserta fell forward as she was sitting at a desk while attending a class at a school in Sunrise, Florida, according to TMZ, which broke the news. She then reportedly went into cardiac arrest.

Emergency responders administered CPR upon arrival before she was transported to Westside Regional Medical Center, according to the outlet.

Authorities found no drugs on the reality show alum and foul play is not suspected, according to TMZ. An autopsy will be performed Friday.

She described herself as an “attorney…FSU Alum…Just an easy going South Florida girl…hot minute on ABC’s The Bachelor 15,” according to her Twitter profile.

At the end of August, Caserta, who graduated high school in 1998, attended her 20-year reunion.

“We hope you had the time of your life…” 🎵 #PartyPlanners #20Years #Classof1998 🎓 #WesternWildcats #Reunion #GreenDayClassSong,” she captioned a series of photobooth images captured at the event.

Weeks prior, she celebrated her birthday and called herself “a lucky girl!”

“My heart is full! ❤️ THANK YOU, THANK YOU for all of the Birthday wishes, smiles, and special surprises! 🍾 I’m a lucky girl! 🤗” she wrote on Instagram.