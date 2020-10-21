Bachelor Alum Courtney Robertson on Her 'Magical' Wedding to Humberto Preciado: 'So Glad I Waited'

"It was just surreal to watch my dream come to life," she tells PEOPLE

When it came to celebrating her nuptials to Humberto Preciado last Friday, Courtney Robertson was prepared to be a little emotional.

"I knew I would cry," says the Bachelor alum, 37, who tied the knot at the Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village in Sedona, Arizona, just four months after the couple welcomed their first child, son Joaquin. "I was so nervous. But seeing Humberto put me at ease. He feels like home to me. And the whole day was magical."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Cheryl Clark/La Bella Vita Photography

Image zoom Cheryl Clark/La Bella Vita Photography

For more on Courtney Robertson's wedding, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Touching details abounded during the ceremony, which was attended by just 25 family members who had all tested negative for COVID-19.

"We initially had a 100-person wedding, and we scaled it back from there," says Robertson. "We had to change everything so many times. But it was really special to just have our nearest and dearest."

Image zoom Cheryl Clark/La Bella Vita Photography

Image zoom Cheryl Clark/La Bella Vita Photography

The "I do's" took place just steps from where Robertson's own parents wed 40 years ago, a bittersweet tribute to her mom Sherry, who died last year.

"My mom was in my heart all day," says Robertson. "Tlaquepaque has always been a special place for my family. So I love that I can keep coming with Joaquin and Humberto and it's special for us too."

Image zoom Cheryl Clark/La Bella Vita Photography

Image zoom Cheryl Clark/La Bella Vita Photography

Image zoom Cheryl Clark/La Bella Vita Photography

The groom wore a Nick's Menswear tux while Robertson, whose wedding day makeup was done by Linda Wagner Makeup and Style, wore a Grace Loves Lace gown that also had a personal meaning. "My mom wore long sleeves on her wedding day too," she says. "It's simple and perfect and it fit like a glove."

Image zoom Cheryl Clark/La Bella Vita Photography

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds joined their guests for an intimate dinner outside at tables decorated with florals by Mountain High Flowers. After enjoying prime rib, chicken or pesto pasta catered by Rosalies of Sedona, attendees were served individual chocolate tarts.

Image zoom Cheryl Clark/La Bella Vita Photography

Image zoom Cheryl Clark/La Bella Vita Photography