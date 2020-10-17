The Bachelor's Courtney Robertson Marries Humberto Preciado: 'I Know This Is Meant to Be'
The two share a 4-month-old son, Joaquin Ramon
Wedding bells are ringing for Courtney Robertson!
The former Bachelor contestant married her fiancé Humberto Preciado on Friday in an intimate ceremony in Sedona, Arizona, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.
"When I met Humberto, it was a no-brainer," Robertson, 37, tells PEOPLE. "I know this is meant to be."
The nuptials, which were held outdoors with only immediate family in attendance, took place four months after the birth of the couple's first child, son Joaquin Ramon.
"Planning a wedding while expecting a baby was definitely stressful," admits Robertson. "But we initially had a much bigger wedding and because of COVID-19, we scaled it way back. It feels really good to just have our nearest and dearest with us to celebrate. Sweet and simple!"
The realtor was engaged to former Bachelor Ben Flajnik before they split in 2012. She met Preciado, an attorney, last year when he liked some of her photos on Instagram and she direct messaged him on the app.
The two chatted for a little, then went out a couple of days later. They announced their engagement and pregnancy in December 2019.
"Before I met Humberto I was about to lose hope," she says. "I was giving up on dating. But I'm so glad I waited. Humberto feels like home to me. And I know I finally met the right one."
