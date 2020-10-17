The Bachelor 's Courtney Robertson Marries Humberto Preciado: 'I Know This Is Meant to Be'

Wedding bells are ringing for Courtney Robertson!

The former Bachelor contestant married her fiancé Humberto Preciado on Friday in an intimate ceremony in Sedona, Arizona, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I met Humberto, it was a no-brainer," Robertson, 37, tells PEOPLE. "I know this is meant to be."

The nuptials, which were held outdoors with only immediate family in attendance, took place four months after the birth of the couple's first child, son Joaquin Ramon.

Image zoom

"Planning a wedding while expecting a baby was definitely stressful," admits Robertson. "But we initially had a much bigger wedding and because of COVID-19, we scaled it way back. It feels really good to just have our nearest and dearest with us to celebrate. Sweet and simple!"

The realtor was engaged to former Bachelor Ben Flajnik before they split in 2012. She met Preciado, an attorney, last year when he liked some of her photos on Instagram and she direct messaged him on the app.

Image zoom Courtney Robertson/ Instagram

The two chatted for a little, then went out a couple of days later. They announced their engagement and pregnancy in December 2019.