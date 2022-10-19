Cassie Randolph doesn't harbor any ill will for her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood.

During a live appearance on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast, Randolph opened up about how she initially felt upon learning of Underwood's sexuality in the press — and how she feels about it all today.

"I feel like this is a very loaded question because I can't necessarily talk a lot about it," began Randolph, 27. "I'm very happy that he, you know, is at peace with himself and not carrying that burden anymore, of course."

She continued, "It was a very just overall hard time for me, so I feel like there was just one thing after another and I was just extremely overwhelmed with everything going on."

Randolph also admitted to being "caught off guard" at the time Underwood came out. But as for how she's been holding up, she said: "Today I'm doing great. I'm fine!"

Randolph met the former NFL player, 30, during his Bachelor season airing in 2019. Though she initially chose to leave the competition, they two later rekindled their love and began dating thereafter.

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Randolph and Underwood announced their split in May 2020. That September, she filed a restraining order against him for alleged harassment and stalking but dropped it nearly two months later.

Underwood came out as gay in April 2021.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," he told Robin Roberts during a sit-down interview on Good Morning America. "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure."

Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood. Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank; JC Olivera/WireImage

"I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way," he added. "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life, and that means the world to me."

Later apologizing to Randolph in that same interview, Underwood said: "I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Randolph is currently dating musician Brighton Reinhardt. Previously discussing her romance with PEOPLE, she said the pair's bond "feels so much more natural and better" than her past relationships.

"He's honestly my best friend, which I think is such a key thing to have in a relationship. ... I feel like I haven't really had [that] before," she said last year. "I feel like we get each other on a different level, especially being friends for so long before. It just made it really natural and easy."

Underwood, for his part, got engaged to Jordan C. Brown earlier this year.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.