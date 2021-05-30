Caila Quinn came in third place on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016,and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn Marries Fiancé Nick Burrello: 'No Words to Describe How Magical This Day Was'

Caila Quinn is married!

The Bachelor alum, 30, wed fiancé Nick Burrello on Sunday at a ceremony in Sarasota, Florida. Us Weekly was first to report the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the wedding, Quinn shared an Instagram post that featured side-by-side photos of her in the tub showing off her wedding ring and engagement ring. "Same tub, different last name 💍🥰," she wrote. "From the morning after we got engaged to the morning after we tied the knot!! Feeling a sense of peace for how perfectly effortless, easy, memorable, and meaningful the day was ✨."

The newlywed added, "Love to every single person that was a part of it, especially my new husband! I love you @nickburrello."

Alongside a second post, which featured photos of Quinn in her white dress with her now-husband on their special day, the ABC reality alum wrote, "There are no words to describe how magical this day was ✨ I am overwhelmed by all the love from our guests, hard work from our talented vendors, and special moments with my best friend. Thank you to everyone who made this day possible! We will cherish this day for the rest of our lives!!"

Quinn wore a ballgown with a plunging neckline from Kleinfeld Bridal for the wedding, while Burrello opted for a Loro Piano tuxedo from Balani Custom. Their wedding was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Us Weekly.

Several former Bachelor members shared congratulatory messages on Quinn's Instagram posts.

"The greatest night/weekend ever. We love you both so much!!" said Olivia Caridi, while Sharleen Joynt wrote, "The most stunning bride and ceremony! Congratulations Mrs. Burrello!!! 💛💛💛."

"Congrats to you both! 🎉🎉," Adam Gottschalk wrote.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Quinn announced her engagement to Burrello in January 2020. "Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend ??✨," she captioned an adorable photo of the pair in Sarasota, Florida, after Burrello popped the question. Quinn also added the hashtag "#MrsBtoBe."

In his own Instagram post, Burrello shared three photos of him and Quinn, in which her square diamond engagement ring could be seen. According to Instagram, the ring was made by The Clear Cut.

"My best friend, my adventure partner, my rock, my future wife," the businessman wrote in the sweet caption.

Caila Quinn engagement Caila Quinn and Nick Burrello | Credit: Nick Burrello/Instagram

Quinn came in third place on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016, and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. In October 2017, she introduced Burrello on social media for the first time with a photo of the two of them kissing underneath an old-school movie theater in Cleveland.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Quinn revealed that she was set up with Burrello, a private equity real estate investor from Chicago, through a mutual friend.

"[Our connection] definitely was instant," she said, calling him "driven, goofy, adventurous and passionate" and "literally the sweetest human in the world."