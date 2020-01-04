Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn Engaged to Boyfriend Nick Burrello: 'Mrs B. to Be'

Caila Quinn is starting off the new year with a new fiancé!

On Saturday, the Bachelor alum, 29, and her boyfriend of over two years, Nick Burrello, announced their engagement on Instagram.

“Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend 💍🍾✨,” she captioned an adorable photo of her and Burrello in Sarasota, Florida, after their engagement. Quinn also added the hashtag “#MrsBtoBe.”

On Twitter, the bride-to-be also shared a photo of a bed covered in pink rose petals in the shape of a heart, writing, “Wonderful start to 2020✨.”

In his own Instagram post, Burrello shared three photos of him and Quinn, in which her square diamond engagement ring can be seen. According to Instagram, the ring was made by The Clear Cut.

“My best friend, my adventure partner, my rock, my future wife,” the businessman wrote in the sweet caption.

Wonderful start to 2020 ✨ pic.twitter.com/cCPkHx8mzk — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) January 4, 2020

Several former Bachelor members shared congratulatory messages on Quinn’s Instagram post.

“Congratulations beauty! So so so happy for you guys,” former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky commented, while Lauren Burnham wrote, “Congrats caila!!!💕💕.”

“This is beyond perfect, so happy for you both! ❤️,” Kristina Schuman wrote.

Quinn came in third place on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor in 2016, and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise.

In October 2017, she introduced Burrello on social media for the first time with a photo of the two of them kissing underneath an old-school movie theater in Cleveland.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Quinn revealed that she was set up with Burrello, a private equity real estate investor from Chicago, through a mutual friend.

“[Our connection] definitely was instant,” she said, calling him “driven, goofy, adventurous and passionate” and “literally the sweetest human in the world.”

“He entered the New York City bar after I just finished up with a Fashion Week event, and that was it,” she said. “I was hooked. It’s actually really cute. He says it all the time, but when you know, you know.”

Of meeting someone off-screen, Quinn said “dating outside of the Bachelor family is refreshing” — but she’s still grateful for her time on the show.

“The girlfriend that set us up is a blogger, and if I didn’t go on the show and change career paths, I would have never met her,” she said. “She might have never introduced me to this amazing man. Everything happens for a reason.”