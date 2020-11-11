The reality star said her brother, Haydn Kamenicky, was last seen Tuesday morning in Fredericksburg, Virginia

Bachelor Alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes Says Her Brother Is Missing: 'We Need Help Finding Him'

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is seeking help to find her brother, who has gone missing.

The Bachelor alum, 25, shared a series of photos of her brother, Haydn Kamenicky, on her Instagram Story on Wednesday and said that he has not been seen in over 24 hours.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My brother is missing and we need help finding him. He was last seen yesterday morning in Fredericksburg, VA,” the reality star wrote. “Please contact me or the Fredericksburg police, 540-658-4450 if you know anything.”

Sharing a photo of Kamenicky's car on the next photo, Miller-Keyes wrote, "He drives a 1998 red Dodge Durango and the license plate is XGB2103.”

"Please call if you know anything," she wrote on the last slide.

Image zoom Credit: Caelynn Miller-Keyes / Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Caelynn Miller-Keyes / Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Caelynn Miller-Keyes / Instagram

Miller-Keyes, who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, has been dating Dean Unglert ever since the pair met and fell in love on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise last year.

In June, they appeared on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! and opened up about their relationship and their reason for wearing commitment rings.

"The fact that I'm wearing the ring is showing that I'm committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn, and I've been wearing it for the past six or so months," said Unglert. "She wears her fun little ring as well, which isn't the traditional ring of marriage or engagement ring, but it's our way of telling the world and the people we're around that we are committed to each other."

"We're in this for the long haul. There's no going back," he added.

Image zoom Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Last month, the couple documented their trip to the Maldives, a remote island nation in the Indian Ocean popular with celebrities. It was their first vacation together since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.