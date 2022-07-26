Bachelorette Alum Blake Moynes Shares Tropical 'Breakfast Date' with Love Is Blind's Natalie Lee

Could Blake Moynes find love in his own version of paradise?

The Bachelorette alum shared a glimpse into his turtle conservation trip to the Caribbean — and it included a "breakfast date" with Love Is Blind's Natalie Lee.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Moynes, 31, showed how he spent the week caring for turtles alongside Lee in a series of posts to his Instagram Story. (It's unknown whether the pair traveled to the conservation site together or became friends through the mission.)

On Monday, Moynes uploaded a video of Lee eating breakfast before a long day of conservation efforts. "She LOVES sea turtles," he captioned the video. "And wants to be a turtle barnacle in another life."

He added. "Successful morning with turtles," and tagged Lee, 29, in a note that said "Breakfast date."

Bachelor Alum Blake Moyne Shares ‘Breakfast Date’ with Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee Credit: Blake Moynes/Instagram

The shared meal was the first of many snaps including Lee and Moynes on their Caribbean trip. Other snaps and videos showed the pair joking around during their conservation work, posing with the turtles and even spending time together off hours.

Lee uploaded a photo of herself and Moynes at a dinner hosted by the Four Seasons Nevis. "Thank you @fsnevis for the most amazing dinner before we search for nesting turtles with @conserveturtles."

She also joked that her "favorite part of this trip was the meaningful conversations we had during our breaks," alongside a video of Moynes and Lee sitting in silence.

Bachelor Alum Blake Moyne Shares ‘Breakfast Date’ with Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee Credit: Blake Moynes/Instagram

Moynes is best known for appearing on two seasons of The Bachelorette — with Clare Crawley and Katie Thurston as leads. Moynes left the show engaged to Thurston, though they later called off their engagement.

Lee was also engaged on reality TV. She chose not to marry Shayne Jansen on season 2 of Love Is Blind after the couple had a fight before their wedding day.

Moynes has been vocal about wanting to date someone from the reality TV world after his experience on the Bachelor franchise.

"I see the benefits of dating someone in this world because they really understand. I have dated outside the reality TV world and people don't really get it when I'm posting stuff," he said in conversation on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

"They start to question things and this happened a couple months ago where they weren't into what I was doing. They didn't love me showing my face all the time on Instagram, which is a downfall."

Moynes added that his ideal way to meet someone would be through wildlife conservation. "After this recent trip I did, there were some women on this trip that worked in the conservation space and I realized it would be really cool to find someone who is aligned with me in that part of my work," Moynes added.