Bachelor Alum Ben Higgins Says He's Taking Time to 'Rest and Heal' After Revealing His Breakdown

Ben Higgins is continuing to be open about his mental health.

Earlier this month, the Bachelor alum, 32, revealed that he had returned to his native Indiana with fiancée Jessica Clarke after experiencing a "breakdown." On Tuesday, he shared an update on how he's doing.

"Over the last few weeks based on the recommendation and love from those close to me I have been taking time to let my mind rest and heal," he wrote on Twitter. "If life allows you the opportunity I recommend doing the same in whatever capacity and avenue you believe is best. You deserve it."

Appearing on former Bachelorette Trista Sutter's Better Etc. podcast on July 6, Higgins previously opened up about heading to his home state to figure out the next chapter of his life.

"I am back in Indiana right now because of a breakdown, again, in my life where I'm going, 'I don't know what's happening.' I don't know what this next season of life looks like for me," he said, noting that his emotional state wasn't related to his relationship with Clarke. "I'm farther and farther removed from the show and then, at the same time, I need to figure out what my life's gonna look like and what my legacy is going to be."

He continued, "It's a really exciting season. The seasons are unfamiliar to me, but it's also really hard because I'm at a low place. I don't see myself as this thriving figure right now. I'm kind of lamenting and separating myself from a lot of things that I've held close."

Higgins said his years-long ties to Bachelor Nation are among the things he's currently contemplating. "I don't know how to make it my purpose now. I don't know what to do with it anymore," he said. "It's not really a piece of me anymore."

"I can talk about it, I can share my experience about it but ultimately, I was just telling Jess this the other day, I was like, 'I feel like my only role in the Bachelor now is to be there for the contestants that want me to be there for them,'" he added.

The same day the podcast aired, Clarke shared a sweet photo of the couple on Instagram, writing alongside it, "When we're at the lake, Ben wakes up in the morning and puts this polo on then doesn't take it off for a week #partypolo."