'Bachelor' Alum Alexis Waters Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Tyler Fernandez

The reality star, 30, said "yes" in front of friends and family, while on a yacht in Miami over the weekend

By
Published on March 27, 2023 01:46 PM
alexis-waters.jpg
Bob D'Amico/ABC.

Bachelor alum Alexis Waters is engaged!

The reality star marked her 30th birthday with another milestone over the weekend, revealing on Instagram on Sunday that she's set to wed boyfriend of four years Tyler Fernandez.

In two posts to her Instagram Story, the jewelry company founder shared photos of the memorable moment when Fernandez dropped to one knee as they stood on a yacht in Miami, with friends in the foreground cheering them on.

https://www.instagram.com/alexiswaters_/. Alexis Waters/Instagram
Alexis Waters/Instagram

In another cute selfie, she donned a captain's hat as she showed off her massive oval-shaped sparkler.

"Thank you to everyone for all the love this weekend," she wrote underneath the snap.

https://www.instagram.com/alexiswaters_/. Alexis Waters/Instagram
Alexis Waters/Instagram

Waters' journey to finding love became public when she vied for Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor, dressing up in a shark costume at the top of the season 21 premiere to get his attention.

While her appearance on was cut short after Viall cut her loose in an early episode, she did make an impression for her hilarious costume choices and irreverent social media takes following the show, and she later carried the bit over to season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

146893_9548

Even if she didn't find happily ever after with Viall, Waters does have the series to thank for finding her match — she revealed in 2018 that fellow contestant Rachel Lindsay ultimately introduced her to Fernandez.

On Sunday, Lindsay, 37, celebrated her friend's good news, writing on Instagram: "Omg @Alexiswaters_ I am so happy for you! I can't handle it!!! Big congrats."

