Madison Prewett and Peter Weber‘s love story isn’t over.

On Tuesday’s live After the Final Rose special of The Bachelor, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett came face-to-face after he ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss.

After Weber and Hannah Ann split, Chris Harrison flew to Alabama, where he sat down with Madison, 23, and asked where her heart was at.

“It’s been really hard. That was a hard day and it’s been honestly been harder coming back and processing everything. There are days I had to make myself eat …. And I couldn’t eat. Trying my best not to live in the past, but I can’t help it,” she said.

“Getting in that car and seeing him and driving away, that was so difficult. That was the hardest thing ever,” she said.

Though the Auburn, Alabama, native was a frontrunner from the beginning, she walked away from Peter ahead of the final rose ceremony after being unable to get past the heartbreak of knowing he was “intimate” during his Fantasy Suite dates with Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller.

Image zoom John Fleenor/ABC

Fans had watched as Madison, a virgin who had said she wouldn’t be able to move forward if he slept with the other women, was devastated by Peter’s revelation. Though she accepted a rose securing her spot in the final two, it was clear that she was still struggling with her emotions.

RELATED: Bachelor Finale: Madison Prewett Dumps Peter Weber as His Mom Begs Him to Pick Hannah Ann Sluss

Sitting with Harrison, Madison admitted that she regretted walking away.

“I would be the first to admit that if I was presented with the same situation, I would have done things differently,” she said.

Harrison then filled her in on what happened between Peter and Hannah Ann, saying he “got engaged.”

“Peter has no idea I’m talking to you. But the reason I’m here today is to give you news that Peter is single. He ended his engagement to Hannah Ann,” he said.

At that, Madison asked, “Is he okay?”

When Harrison asked if she was still in love with Peter, she said, “I mean, like I know that I fell in love with him and those feelings have not gone away. But I don’t know where his head is at and what’s going on with his mom right now. I guess it’s just a little confusing to me.”

Image zoom Madison Prewett and Peter Weber John Fleenor/ABC via Getty

After she asked what happens next, Harrison said, “he ended his engagement because of his feelings for you.”

“So what does he want?” she asked.

“I think in his dream is he would be with you,” Harrison said.

“I’m like shaking,” Madison said, with a smile. “I mean, if we had a second chance at this, I’d take it in a heartbeat.”

“This is your second chance. So what are you gonna do?” asked Harrison.

“I guess we’re heading to L.A.,” she said, laughing. “Second chance.”

The finale then cut to Madison arriving in Los Angeles, where she found Peter poolside at a home.

Surprising him, Peter was smiling as they embraced. “What are you doing here?”

“I want to talk. Can we talk?” she asked.

“Chris came and told me what happened and the situation. I just knew I wanted to see you. I fell for you and that never changed and I have been struggling with it ever since I got home until now and what I like felt for you in Australia, literally, like, it has not gone away at all. I think in a way I was hoping that it would and I would get closure and I just never did. I know that I still have so much love in my heart for you,” Madison said as Peter pulled her close.

RELATED: Bachelor Peter Weber Ends Engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss After 1 Month

“I made a million and one mistakes, but like I know that I fell in love with you and I know that I said that I messed up … and I’m so sorry for that. But like I just haven’t fallen out of love with you. Obviously we hurt both of each other like crazy and obviously you’re here right now for a reason,” he said.

Said Madison, “We can’t change the past, you know. And I know it was so difficult for you.”

“So what do we do?” he asked.

Madison smiled before the footage cut to the live studio portion, during which Peter said he hasn’t seen her since the day they met up in L.A.

“Are you in love with Madison?” Harrison asked him.

“Yeah,” Peter

At that, Madison joined him on stage.

Image zoom Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty; Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty

“I love Peter and that hasn’t changed since that day in Australia. And the love and care that we have for one another, I feel like it’s so evident and obviously. …. Those feelings just never went away,” she said.

“When you came to Auburn and told me everything, it was a lot — it was a lot to take in,” she added. “That day that we went and saw him, I didn’t know how the conversation was going to go and I knew that there were still feelings and so much love in my heart and I felt like we deserve to have that conversation and be really real and honest with each other.”

So, “How is this going to end?” Harrison asked.

“We’ve both been really hurt, extremely hurt … and I know there’s a lot of healing that both of us have to do,” Peter said.

“But, I’m still sitting here on a couch next to you right now and through everything, that makes me happy,” he said.

“Do you want to give this relationship a real shot?” Harrison asked.

“I think that I know how we both feel about each other and I feel like taking it one step at a time, one day at a time is possibly the smartest,” said Weber.

But, Weber said the way he feels and love he has for her hasn’t “changed.”

Cutting to Peter’s mom Barbara Weber, who was a fan of Hannah Ann, she didn’t hold back on her impression of Madison.

RELATED: The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison Compares Madison to ‘Villianized’ Luke P. After Sex Ultimatum

“I’ve gotten a lot of love on my DMs. But I will say, when I went for Hannah Ann, she was the one who embraced me with love. … I just loved her. The next day we met Madison and it started on a rocky road because she made us wait three hours to come in — she didn’t want to meet us. We had just come across the world, we were exhausted … and we had to wait three hours. And when she did come in, we didn’t get an apology. And when I proceeded to asked her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no that she wouldn’t accept a proposal in four days. … As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting,” she said.

“We just clicked right away,” Barbara said about Hannah Ann. “We unfortunately didn’t have that connection with Madison.”

Ahead of the finale, Peter admitted to PEOPLE that he wished Madison had opened up about her decision to wait to have sex until marriage a “little bit sooner.”

“I would’ve loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of fantasy suites,” Peter told PEOPLE. “But I also don’t fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what’s ever on your heart.”

“Do not hold anything back, and if it’s on your heart, I need to know that,” he added. “And that’s all that she did. People try to say it’s an ultimatum. It wasn’t. She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling and I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me. But at the end of the day, I’m a hypocrite if I tried to say that that wasn’t right for her to do that.”

Share your thoughts on the season in PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook group for fans of the franchise.