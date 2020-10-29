Back to Stoneybrook! Netflix Renews The Baby-Sitters Club for Season 2

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Baby-Sitters Club cast threw it way back to 1990 for their announcement video, tugging on the heartstrings of OG fans everywhere

This meeting of The Baby-Sitters Club is officially in session — for a second season!

Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, Stacey, Dawn, Mallory and Jessi will be gracing television screens once again for another set of story installments in The Baby-Sitters Club, this past summer's hit revival series on Netflix based on the '80s and '90s coming-of-age book series of the same name.

The seven main actresses — Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Xochitl Gomez (Dawn Schafer), Vivian Watson (Mallory Pike) and Anais Lee (Jessi Ramsey) — teamed up for the Wednesday announcement video.

In the video, the girls threw it way back by singing along to the theme song from the 1990 single-season television series based on the books, which pre-dated the perhaps more well-known 1995 film adaptation.

"Say hello to your friends! The Baby-Sitters Club is getting a Season 2," read the description on the video, shouting out one of the more popular lyrics of the song. The end of the video didn't give a date of return, but promised that the new season would be "coming soon."

Not unlike the more recently released graphic novels, the 2020 series' first season follows the five original club members (with a glimpse of junior officers Mallory and Jessi!) loosely based on the storylines of the first few books, which chronicle the early days of their business in the fictional town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut, and some of their biggest hurdles as newly professional babysitters — as well as preteen best-friend challenges.

A modern-day re-telling that celebrates diversity and doesn't shy away from important themes like LGBTQ+ advocacy, adolescent body changes, female empowerment and more. The Baby-Sitters Club also isn't afraid to throw in healthy doses of nostalgia for OG fans.

And like in the season 2 announcement video, it very often manages to do so without being over the top — like how the girls use a see-through landline phone at their meetings and when Kristy's mom Elizabeth, played by Alicia Silverstone, drops a blink-and-you-miss-it Clueless joke.

"It's incredible to be talking about the series in 2020," book series author Ann M. Martin, who is a producer on the Netflix series, told PEOPLE this summer. "And I'm proud that the series reflects the different landscape, 34 years later. A lot has changed."

Even when Martin wrote the series (the first book, Kristy's Great Idea, was published in 1986), creating a diverse world on the pages was of paramount importance.

"I knew I wanted a cast of characters who were not cookie cutter," she said. Claudia, one of the club's founding members, was Japanese American. Stacey had diabetes and several members of the club dealt with death, divorce and blended families. "It was about celebrating differences."

When it came to discussions about the Netflix series, "diversity was really important," continued the author. "We wanted kids to be able to see themselves reflected."