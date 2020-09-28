Disney Is Releasing a 1,000-Piece Baby Yoda Lego Set to Celebrate The Mandalorian Season 2
You can also score Polaroid cameras, Monopoly games, and more
Trends may come and go, but the Baby Yoda hype is here to stay. With the release of season two of The Mandalorian merely weeks away, it’s safe to say that love for 2019’s breakout pop culture icon is only going to heat up again. And for fans who want to score new Baby Yoda or Mando-themed merchandise this fall, Disney is making your dreams come true.
Disney and Lucasfilm have announced “Mando Mondays,” a nine weeks-long celebration of all things Mandalorian that entails weekly launches of new toys, collectibles, clothing, books, and more. The inaugural Mando Monday kicks off on October 26 (four days before The Mandalorian’s season two premiere), but shoppers can already pre-order the first week’s products now — including a new Baby Yoda Lego kit that comes with more than 1,000 pieces.
This Lego kit, which allows fans to build their own 7.5-inch tall Baby Yoda, comes just in time for the early holiday season and will ship at the end of October. It even comes with movable ears and a twistable head, as well as The Child’s favorite toy from the series: a gear shift knob from Mando’s Razor Crest gunship.
Of course, this Baby Yoda Lego set isn’t the only Mando Monday collectible you can pre-order on Amazon. Shoppers have already propelled themed Funko Pops to become best-sellers on the retailer’s site, including this figurine of Mando flying while holding The Child, as well as a 10-inch version of our bounty-hunting protagonist. There’s even one of a Gamorrean fighter, famous for being the lackeys of Jabba the Hutt.
Apart from Funko Pops and Lego, fans can also grab Mandalorian Monopoly boards and even limited-edition Polaroid cameras complete with themed film packs. Take a look below at all you can find on Amazon now, before the new season of The Mandalorian premieres.
