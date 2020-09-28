Disney Is Releasing a 1,000-Piece Baby Yoda Lego Set to Celebrate The Mandalorian Season 2

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You can also score Polaroid cameras, Monopoly games, and more

Trends may come and go, but the Baby Yoda hype is here to stay. With the release of season two of The Mandalorian merely weeks away, it’s safe to say that love for 2019’s breakout pop culture icon is only going to heat up again. And for fans who want to score new Baby Yoda or Mando-themed merchandise this fall, Disney is making your dreams come true.

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced “Mando Mondays,” a nine weeks-long celebration of all things Mandalorian that entails weekly launches of new toys, collectibles, clothing, books, and more. The inaugural Mando Monday kicks off on October 26 (four days before The Mandalorian’s season two premiere), but shoppers can already pre-order the first week’s products now — including a new Baby Yoda Lego kit that comes with more than 1,000 pieces.

Image zoom Amazon

Pre-order It! LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Building Kit, $79.99; amazon.com

This Lego kit, which allows fans to build their own 7.5-inch tall Baby Yoda, comes just in time for the early holiday season and will ship at the end of October. It even comes with movable ears and a twistable head, as well as The Child’s favorite toy from the series: a gear shift knob from Mando’s Razor Crest gunship.

Image zoom Amazon

Pre-order It! Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child in Bag Funko Pop, $10.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Pre-order It! Star Wars The Mandalorian Mandalorian Flying with The Child Funko Pop, $8.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Pre-order It! Star Wars The Mandalorian 10-Inch Chrome Mandalorian with The Child, $39.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Pre-order It! Star Wars The Mandalorian Gamorrean Fighter Funko Pop, $10.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Polaroid Now i-Type Camera Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition, $119.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Polaroid i-Type Color Film Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition, $17.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Monopoly Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition, $39.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Pre-order It! Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 2 The Child Collectible Toys, $15.99; amazon.com