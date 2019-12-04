The New Baby Yoda Funko Pop Just Landed on Amazon — and It’s Already a Number One Best-Seller

Buy it, you must

By Christina Butan
December 04, 2019 04:06 PM
Lucasfilm

The force is strong with the Child — or Baby Yoda, as the creature is more affectionately known.

Dolls based off of the popular character from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian were announced yesterday, including an 11-inch plush toy available for pre-order at shopdisney.com and two Funko Pops, in normal-sized and “super-sized” versions. After landing on Amazon yesterday, the smaller $9 Funko Pop was unavailable for a while due to high traffic — but luckily, it’s just been restocked. Even though the figurine isn’t expected to ship until May 15, 2020, you’ll want to pre-order it as soon as possible, before it inevitably sells out.

Buy it! Funko Pop Star Wars: The Mandalorian, The Child, $8.78 (orig. $10.99) on amazon.com

The figurine has already climbed to the top of Amazon’s best-selling action figures chart, and is making its way up the overall toys and games charts. Funko also released a bigger, 10-inch figurine, which is also available for pre-order and currently on sale for 25 percent off.

Buy it! Funko Pop Star Wars: The Mandalorian, The Child, Super Sized Pop, $29.96 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com

Ever since the Child made its debut in the premiere episode of The Mandalorian, the internet has been in a frenzy over the baby-like character that resembles Yoda but is not actually his offspring, as far as viewers currently know. All that is known about the creature is that it’s wanted by a remnant of the Galactic Empire for reasons that have yet to be revealed.

New episodes of The Mandalorian drop each Friday on Disney+. Check out EW’s latest Star Wars Untold Stories podcast discussing the fourth episode of the series.

