Aziz Ansari Gets Dating Advice from Real-Life Dad in His New Netflix Trailer

Aziz Ansari is still figuring things out in the first trailer for his Netflix series Master of None.

While in real life the former Parks and Recreation star spends free time having adventures such as hiking with Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence and getting piggy back rides from Lawrence, his character Dev in Master of None finds himself struggling with life a little more.

The series follows Dev as he navigates his acting career and dating life in New York.

In the trailer, he balks at the idea of doing an Indian accent for an audition, and gets some dating advice from his father as he ponders if his relationship with his love interest (Noël Wells) is really the best thing for him.

Ansari cast his real parents Shoukath and Fatima to play Dev’s parents, and his dad gets to show off his chops in the trailer.

“It was definitely hard because they’d never acted before, and I think when you’re trying to get someone who’s a non-actor to do these things, the tricky part is teaching them to stop trying and to be very natural and not try to be funny,” Ansari previously told PEOPLE. “They picked up pretty fast.”

Master of None premieres Nov. 6 on Netflix.