Master of None returns to Netflix in May after a four-year hiatus

Master of None: Aziz Ansari Largely Absent from Season 3 Trailer as Lena Waithe Takes the Spotlight

Lena Waithe is taking center stage in the upcoming season of Master of None.

On Monday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the third season of the hit show, which appears to follow Waithe's character Denise's relationship with her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). Season 3 is set to premiere on May 23 on the streaming service.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aziz Ansari, a co-creator on the show, directed the season and scripted it alongside Waithe.

"This new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart," Netflix's description on the season reads. "Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised."

In the season 3 trailer, Denise begins by having a discussion with Alicia about a "hypothetical" situation where they meet each other at a party.

"Let's say we're at a party. Maxwell's playing. You don't know me, I don't know you and I ask you out on a date," Waithe's Denise says. "Would you say yes?"

Alicia replies, "Yeah! I said yes then, I say yes now."

In between Alicia's response to Denise's inquiry, several scenes strung together show the duo happily bonding together. They are shown dancing, taking a car ride, enjoying a bath and sharing a kiss in bed.

MASTER OF NONE S3 (L to R) LENA WAITHE as DENISE and NAOMI ACKIE as ALICIA Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

From there, the clip features moments of the pair working through the low moments in their relationship as well. They're shown fighting in their bedroom and doing separate activities.

The trailer only provides one glimpse at Ansari, who is seen fist bumping Waithe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Master of None originally premiered on Netflix in 2015. In the show's first two seasons, Ansari won a Golden Globe in 2018 for best actor in a television series musical or comedy. The series also received a Peabody Award in 2016, a Critics' Choice Television Award in 2016 for best comedy series and a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a comedy series in 2016 and 2017.

MASTER OF NONE S3 (L to R) LENA WAITHE as DENISE and NAOMI ACKIE as ALICIA Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Anasri, 38, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in Aug. 2017 about his hopes for a third season. "I'd rather we not end it here. I'd rather make one at some point in my life. I don't know when that is, years from now or whatever," the Parks and Recreation alum said. "Ideally, I'd like to make more because I love the team of people and the whole process. I'm just happy I could do the show."

Ansari noted that "there are definitely things that pop into my head" about what he envisioned next for his character, Dev. However, at the time, he said that he didn't "have a full season of operations" in mind.

The actor then took an extended break away from the spotlight after a woman accused him of sexual misconduct in a controversial Jan. 2018 exposé published by Babe. Speaking out after the story's release, Ansari confirmed his previous encounter with the accuser but claimed that their sexual experience was "completely consensual."

Aziz Ansari Master of None Credit: Netflix

"The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable," Ansari said at the time. "It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

The actor added, "I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue."

Master of None returns on May 23 to Netflix.