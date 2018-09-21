Aziz Ansari Seen Kissing Danish PH.D. Student Serena Campbell

Aziz Ansari has a new woman in his life.

Ansari has been spending time with a woman identified by the Daily Mail as Ph.D. student Serena Campbell over the past few months. On Thursday, the two were spotted shopping in New York City together.

At one point, Ansari, 35, stopped to give Campbell, 29, a kiss on the cheek.

The two were first linked in August when Ansari was photographed out in NYC with his arm draped around Campbell.

And according to Campbell’s Instagram, the two have even hit the road together: She traveled with Ansari to Nashville to attend one of his comedy shows, and in June, the comedian went back to her native Denmark with Campbell.

Ansari’s rep has not commented on their relationship.

Ansari has kept a low profile since a sexual misconduct allegation was made against him earlier this year.

In January, an anonymous woman accused Ansari of sexual behavior that she classified as assault but he called consensual. The controversial article published on Babe.net sparked a public conversation regarding the nuances of the #MeToo movement.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The woman, a 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer, recounted her allegations under the pseudonym “Grace.” She alleged that after meeting Ansari at an Emmy Awards afterparty in September 2017, they exchanged numbers and eventually went on a date, which she called “the worst of [her] life.” After a meal, she said they returned to his apartment, where she alleged that Ansari behaved coercively and that several sexual acts occurred though she was “physically giving off cues that [she] wasn’t interested.”

Grace said she decided to come forward after she saw Ansari wearing a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globe Awards, where he won best comedy actor in a TV series.