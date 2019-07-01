Aziz Ansari Announces New Netflix Standup Special After Break from the Spotlight

The comedian’s comedy special, directed by Spike Jonze, will begin streaming on July 9

By Maria Pasquini
July 01, 2019 05:43 PM
Aziz Ansari
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Aziz Ansari is back with a brand-new comedy special.

Ansari, 36, announced the news on Monday, sharing a trailer for the standup special, Aziz Ansari: Right Now, which will begin streaming on Netflix on July 9.

The special, which is directed by Spike Jonze (Her), is based on Ansari’s recent Road to Nowhere tour and was filmed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music tour dates in Brooklyn, New York, according to Deadline.

Without giving too much away, the trailer shows Ansari preparing for the show by himself before he walks onstage.

The new special comes over a year after an anonymous woman who went on a date with Ansari accused him of sexual behavior that she classified as assault but he called consensual in a controversial article published on Babe.net.

Ansari has kept a relatively low profile since the allegation, though he resumed performing standup last fall.

 

This February, Ansari addressed the sexual misconduct allegation for the first time since making his initial statement at the time the article was published.

Performing at the Village Underground in New York City, Ansari said that talking about the allegation was “terrifying,” Vulture reported.

“There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way,” he said. “But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person.”

Aziz Ansari
Netflix

Ansari went on to profess how grateful he is to be able to perform comedy for a living, and shared that the allegation gave him “perspective” on his life.

“There was a moment where I was scared that I’d never be able to do this again,” he said.

This latest comedy show is Ansari’s third collaboration with Netflix.

The second season of his series Master of None aired in 2017, and his first standup show for the platform dropped in 2013.

