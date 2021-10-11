Awkward Star Jillian Rose Reed Marries Longtime Love Marty Shannon: 'A Dream Come True'

Jillian Rose Reed and longtime love Marty Shannon are married!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of her wedding, the Awkward star, 29, opened up about her romantic, desert chic wedding — and what she's looking forward to when it comes to married life.

"Our wedding is my actual dream come true," said Reed, whose big day was planned by the Leilani Weddings team. "We're out in the middle of the desert and the theme is desert chic. Our guests have no idea what that means, and honestly neither do we. But it's a vibe for sure!"

The duo, who got engaged in July 2019, said their "I do's" on Monday in front of 65 of their closest friends and family — including Awkward costars Beau Mirchoff, Brett Davern, Molly Tarlov, Desi, Lydic, Nikki DeLoach, Greer Grammer — at Rimrock Ranch in Pioneertown, CA.

"I fell in love with Rimrock the second I saw their website," said Reed, who wore a Rita Vinieris gown for the ceremony, and had two outfit changes leading into the night. "There really was no other option for me. We toured a few other places but we just fell in love with the open desert, the owners, and the feeling we got when we walked the property."

"I'm all about loud colors and drama, so there will be nothing neutral about this day," said Reed, who walked down the aisle to "Sugarcane" by Hazlett.

"My bouquet is going to be a fun mix of jewel tones as well as the rest of the florals and they'll pretty much be everywhere! I love the contrast between the desert cactus and the elegant flowers."

While the couple is far from traditional, the duo — who wrote their own vows — Reed's engagement ring and wedding band have elements that celebrate her family and represent the creation of new family traditions.

"I actually designed my ring and my band a few years ago with my grandma," she said. "She gifted me her diamond and we were able to reset it together before she passed away in 2018. It's so special to me, and if I didn't have her diamond, I honestly don't think I'd be wearing one. Marty has a gold band with some bling on it as well."

As guests munched on bites from various food trucks serving pizzas and tacos, photographer Nicole Kirshner made sure to capture every detail and special moment — including the couple's first dance.

"Our first dance is a mix of two different songs," said Reed. "One beautiful ballad called 'Stargazing' by Kygo and Justin Jesso, and 'Lights' by Ellie Goulding which holds a lot of sentimental value for us."

Now newlyweds, Reed said she and Shannon are just looking forward to their next chapter.

"I'm honestly just looking forward to spending my older years with the same person that has held my hand since my youth," said Reed.