The 2018 Emmys' Awkward Awards Show Clapper Is… Antonio Banderas

“What is Antonio Banderas doing with his hands?”

The question plagued the internet on Monday night following the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The Genius actor, 58, who played Pablo Picasso on the series, sat in the crowd and clapped during the awards show, but the position of his fingers had some viewers slightly confused.

Whaaat is this clap from Antonio Banderas? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/5wawlS0RVJ — Siobhan Morris (@siomo) September 18, 2018

Many fans tweeted about Banderas’ clapping, demanding to know what was really going on.

Ummm does Antonio Banderas know how to clap? Anyone else see that craziness? #TheEmmys — Kevin Carey – I Am Geek (@iamgeek32) September 18, 2018

#EmmyAwards2018 #antoniobanderas

btw when you clap in Spanish dance, you do the ballet fingers (claw fingers whatever you dudes are calling Antonio’s clap), anyway, that’s what I was taught when I did Spanish dance. So it’s not as weird as you all think!! — stressa (@tessa_tura) September 18, 2018

Antonio Banderas doesn’t know how to clap pass it on — Katie Puccio (@katie_pooch) September 18, 2018

Someone explain Antonio Banderas' clap to me. #Emmys — Nick Harley (@Mick_Marley) September 18, 2018

Antonio Banderas odd clap > than Nicole Kidman odd clap #emmy #clapback https://t.co/uNG73YlFby — Teri Hart (@TeriHart) September 18, 2018

Naturally, comparisons to last year’s notoriously strange clapper, Nicole Kidman, emerged. The Big Little Lies actress, 51, inspired countless memes after an audience shot caught her clapping with her fingers far apart during the 2017 Oscars.

Kidman later discussed her technique during an interview with an Australian radio show, KISS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O. At first, co-host Kyle Sandilands suggested: “I believe you were clapping like that because you had the rings on and you didn’t want to damage the rings.”

Kidman swiftly responded, “You are so right, Kyle,” adding, “I’m so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward! I was like gosh, I want to clap, I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’ “

“So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, but it was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it!”

We’ll just have to await Banderas’ explanation!