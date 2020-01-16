Awkwafina Takes Over as Announcer on New York City's 7 Subway Line

The 7 train in New York City is going to have a star-studded addition over the next week.

Now through Jan. 22, Golden Globe winner Awkwafina will be taking over as the MTA’s subway guest announcer on the Flushing 7 Line, informing passengers across all 22 stops from Queens to 34 St. in Manhattan.

Comedy Central said that the partnership with MTA is to celebrate Awkwafina, 31, for her new series, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

“What better way to celebrate the premiere of ‘Awkwafina is Nora From Queens on Comedy Central,’ than having Nora herself voice the train that runs through the heart of Queens. We’re thrilled to have such collaborative partners in Awkwafina and the MTA to help bring this fun and unique concept to New York City commuters,” said Josh Line, executive vice president, marketing, creative and digital for Comedy Central, in a statement.

Sarah Meyer, chief customer officer at MTA New York City Transit, said in a statement, “New York City Transit is excited to be piloting celebrity train announcements with Comedy Central and Awkwafina. We are exploring new and different ways to generate much needed revenue, while also surprising and delighting customers. Our focus will always be to run the trains safely and on time, and if a well-known voice can bring attention to in-car messaging, we are all for it.”

Awkwafina stars as Nora Lum in the upcoming half-hour scripted comedy that is inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, New York. Raised by her dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in a N.Y.C. outer borough.

Although Awkwafina was surprisingly snubbed for an Oscar nomination for the acclaimed performance in The Farewell, she made history earlier this month as the first Asian-American to win a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy.

The Crazy Rich Asians star dedicated the Golden Globe to her father.

“I’d like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally,” the star said at the show, adding, “I told you I’d get a job, dad.”

“And to my grandma, my best friend, the woman who raised me. And to my mom, Tia, who I always hoped was watching from somewhere above and who I hope is watching now. Thank you all,” she concluded.

Afterward, Awkwafina told reporters of her historic win, “It feels incredible. I think there’s also this other feeling when you want there to be more, and I hope this is just the beginning.”

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens premieres Wednesday on Comedy Central.