Avan Jogia Explains Why He Doesn't Reflect Upon His Early Career Nickelodeon Days 'Fondly'

Avan Jogia is getting candid about the bittersweet experience of child stardom.

The Victorious alum, 30, admitted he tries "not to think about that time too much" as he reflected on working for Nickelodeon at the beginning of his career during a recent interview with Teen Vogue about his feature directorial debut in Door Mouse.

"It's hard to know what you're signing up for and how it's gonna shape you and the world around you and how it's gonna shape how people interact with you. It's gonna shape what you mean to people," he explained.

"As far as my career, I try not to think about that time too much. I have always tried to focus on the work itself," Jogia said, adding: "That keeps me on track."

He also opened up about feeling a sense of responsibility to fans in not tarnishing their memories of the show: "I mean, I don't look back on [Nickelodeon] fondly. But I do think it's interesting to see just what it means to people. It's touching, but also it's out of your control.'

Nickelodeon / Courtesy of Everett

"I feel like I represent sadness for people because they can sort of look at me and be like, 'Oh, right. I remember when I used to be young and things weren't so complicated.' It's like, I represent an uncomplicated time. Sometimes I think that I have a strong desire to keep that image safe for them," Jogia said.

In addition to his breakout role as Beck Oliver in the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious, which ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013, he played the role on a 2011 episode of iCarly. He also appeared in the Nickelodeon musical films Spectacular! (2009) and Rags (2012).

Although Jogia isn't currently as fond of his time with Nickelodeon, he previously told PEOPLE that working on Victorious "was some of the greatest years of my life."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

"It was like college," he said in 2019. "All those people are my loved ones, and we grew up together, and we got to experience L.A. for the first time together, and go to adult stuff. As much as the onscreen stuff is interesting, the behind-the-scenes stuff is really the things I remember the most, my friendships with everyone."

The cast — which includes Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet, Leon Thomas III and Matt Bennett — ultimately had a virtual reunion for the 10th anniversary of the show's premiere in 2020.

Jogia's latest comments come after Monet, 33, recounted feeling "so sexualized" on the show, under former network showrunner Dan Schneider, who was let go in 2018 for abusive behavior.