Watch the Touching Trailer for Ava DuVernay's Social Experiment Series Home Sweet Home

Ava DuVernay's first foray into unscripted television is almost here.

Home Sweet Home, a social experiment series from the Oscar-nominated director, premieres Oct. 15 on NBC. Each episode follows two families who swap homes in order to experience how the other lives — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the show's trailer.

"What if we could do it? Go into each other's most intimate spaces and go home with each other?" DuVernay, 49, proposes at the start of the clip.

"Welcome to Home Sweet Home," she continues. "Eighteen families took the challenge to allow other people to go into their house, go into someone else's home and see how other people live."

The trailer offers glimpses of the participants' first reactions to being in someone else's home. "Oh, they're vegan," one remarks, while another adds, "Wait a minute, there's no TV?"

"They're going to eat their food, participate in their family activities, and live there as a family," DuVernay narrates. "We think you'll find the beautiful celebration of difference, but also an embracing of what we all have in common."

At the end of each hourlong episode, the two featured families will come together to share their eye-opening and life-changing experiences.

"No matter what culture you are, no matter what religion you are, we're all humans and we should all love each other," one of the family members says in the trailer.

Adds DuVernay, "In making this show, I have learned so much from each of these families that I'm just excited to share it."

In a press release for the series, the Selma director said she and the team at her film collective, ARRAY, are always looking to "amplify different voices, cultures, and experiences" with their work.

"I am thrilled that my first series with NBC is one that can be enjoyed by the entire family," she said. "With Home Sweet Home, my hope is that audiences will find understanding, perspective and appreciation for not only the families featured on the show but with their neighbors in real life."