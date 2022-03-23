Authorities Release Photos of Bob Saget's Hotel Room Where He Died

The photos were released one week after Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget's three daughters were granted a permanent injunction to block the release of documents tied to the actor's death

More than 50 new photos that were taken as part of Bob Saget's death investigation have been released by authorities.

The images, which were part of Saget's full death report obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, show the Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, where the 65-year-old actor's body was found on Jan. 9.

As shown in the photos, the room appeared to be in pristine condition with nearly everything in place. Saget's bed was neatly made, with his cell phone, iPad, glasses, headphones, chapstick and two water bottles positioned on the nearby nightstand.

Investigators also photographed a privacy sign that was lying on the floor inside the room, the thermostat which was set to 74 degrees, Saget's personal toiletry items on the counter, a trash bin with discarded masks, a valet vehicle claim tag for his car, and his rental car's keys.

In other photos, the Full House star's clothing and toiletry bag could be seen hanging in the closet beside a pair of his sneakers on the floor.

Additionally, the full report included redacted body camera footage from police and what is believed to be the final photo of Saget alive, taken by a fan outside of the hotel at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 9. There were no photos of the comedian's body in the full report.

Bob Saget

The images in the full report were released just one week after Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — were granted a permanent injunction to block the release of certain documents tied to the actor's death.

After Saget was found dead on Jan. 9, just one day after he performed a stand-up set in Jacksonville, officials confirmed that his death was "the result of blunt head trauma," and the manner of his death was an accident, not tied to any illicit drugs or toxins. The comedian had severe fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes when he died.

On Feb. 15, amid the growing questions around his death, Rizzo, 42, and Saget's daughters filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in an effort to block the release of records tied to the actor's death.

At the time, the family also requested that the information and materials gathered about Saget's passing be exempt from public records requests, arguing that the release of the documents "would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress," according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Judge Chiu granted a temporary injunction just one day after the lawsuit was filed, and a permanent injunction was granted last Monday, PEOPLE confirmed via the Saget family's attorney, Brian Bieber.

"The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss," Bieber said of the ruling in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated."

Last week, The Orlando Sentinel reported that Judge Chiu blocked the release of some photos taken at the scene of Saget's death, reportedly including 90 of the 147 photos taken during the OCSO's investigation. The 57 photos of Saget's hotel room will "not be protected by any statutory exemption," Judge Chiu said, according to the Sentinel.

Bob Saget with Kelly Rizzo, Aubrey Saget and Lara Saget

Last week, PEOPLE also obtained an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which found that there was no conclusive reasoning for Saget's fatal injury.

"A court order was entered prohibiting the release of certain materials gathered during the course of OCSO's investigation into the death of Bob Saget," authorities said along with the incident report. "The Orange County Sheriff's Office will comply with the order, while remaining committed to transparency and following the law regarding access to public records."

In the incident report, Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, M.D., who performed Saget's autopsy, indicated that "the amount of force necessary to cause the fracture, coupled with the fact that the skin on the back of the head was still intact, led him to believe that the injury was most likely caused by 'something hard, covered by something soft.' "

Dr. Stephany cited "a fall onto a carpeted floor" as an example of something that could cause such injury, though there were no signs of blood on the bedsheets or bedspread, according to the report.

He also noted that Saget likely would've been "stunned" by the injury with obvious symptoms and that he found it hard to believe the comedian successfully made the two-hour drive himself from Jacksonville to his hotel in Orlando.

Though Dr. Stephany was unable to "state definitively" when Saget's injury occurred, he said he "believed it was probably within hours of his death, possibly within a day or two, depending on several medical factors."