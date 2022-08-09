Authorities Obtained Warrant to Test Anne Heche's Blood but Won't Be in a 'Hurry to Arrest': Legal Expert

The day Anne Heche was involved in a fiery car crash that has left her in a coma, the LAPD obtained a warrant to test her blood, a police spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE. Authorities have not confirmed the results of any blood test or any evidence that the 53-year-old was intoxicated at the time of the crash on Friday. The investigation is ongoing.

Though investigations into possible driving under the influence or reckless driving charges are typically completed "pretty quickly," according to legal analyst and former Los Angeles County deputy district attorney Emily D. Baker, she does note that a swift investigation may be delayed by various factors in Heche's accident.

"Since she's in hospital, I imagine they will take their time. They're not going to be in a hurry to arrest," says Baker, who runs a popular YouTube channel. "Also because she's a public figure, they're probably going to take a little more time. And depending on how long she's in the hospital, she's not going anywhere."

Heche was in a blue Mini Cooper on Friday that crashed into a home rented by Lynne Mishele in Mar Vista, California. The residence caught fire, and the Emmy-winning actress suffered burns. She was then intubated while hospitalized and remains in critical condition, according to her rep.

Witnesses told TMZ that Heche first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex. She then reportedly managed to reverse and drive off before crashing into Mishele's home nearby.

Baker says getting permission to test Heche's blood was likely not difficult, even though police didn't witness the crashes.

"That would need to be done by search warrant, but given the two crashes and the ring camera footage I think it would have been an easy search warrant to get," she says.

Anne Heche. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Warrants are able to be obtained very quickly any time, day or night. Because these are commonly done, it's not an unusual or slow procedure," Baker notes.

As they investigate, authorities will "look into the circumstances around both crashes, the witnesses, and present it to the district attorney's office," Baker says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They would look for more camera footage of the car driving, they can look at license plate readers to see if they have her going through any red lights or anything. At the crash, they would try to get damage estimates," she adds. No one besides Heche was injured, which makes any potential charges against the actress less serious if wrongdoing is found. "But you've got potentially a hit and run with the first crash and then really severe property damage at the second location," Baker says.

Baker concludes that it's hard to determine what's legally at stake for Heche since new details continue to emerge.

On Monday, a rep for Heche confirmed to PEOPLE that Heche "has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," the rep said. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

"Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep added in an earlier statement.

Because Mishele lost nearly all of her personal possessions in the fiery crash, a GoFundMe has since been set up for her benefit. So far, more than $119,000 has been raised.