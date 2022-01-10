Police said Saget was found lying on his back in bed with his left arm across his chest and his right arm resting on the bed

Authorities Detail How Bob Saget Was Found Dead as 911 Call Notes Actor Had 'No Pulse'

Authorities are releasing more information surrounding Bob Saget's unexpected death on Sunday.

The beloved Full House star, 65, died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando following a performance outside of Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night. TMZ was first to break the news.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Sunday after deputies were called just after 4 p.m. local time. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the office wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, police released the 911 call, detailing the moment a hotel staffer found Saget's body and called to report an "unresponsive guest in a room" who had "no pulse" and was "not breathing."

A police report obtained by PEOPLE was also released on Monday and further elaborated on the moment.

In the report, Deputy Adrian Gonzalez stated that Jody Lee Harrison, a member of the hotel security team, entered Saget's room to "check on his well-being" after he was "due to check out" from his ninth-floor room and "his family had been unable to get a hold of him."

Bob Saget

Per the report, Harrison "received no response after knocking several times and attempted to gain entry." Once inside the room, where all the lights were off, Harrison found Saget's body in bed "in a supine position" with his left arm "across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed."

"Mr. Saget was 'cold to the touch, yellow and clammy'," the report states. "He checked for breathing and a pulse but none were detected."

Gonzalez noted in the report that "no signs of trauma were seen" nor were any signs of foul play.

"The room itself was orderly with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom," he wrote, adding that hotel officials determined that Saget last used his room key to enter his room at 2:17 a.m.

A homicide detective at the Orlando Police Department tells PEOPLE that while medication was found in Saget's room, it was "all very basic: ibuprofen, antacid, an antihistamine."

"Footage shows him coming back to the hotel and immediately going to his room, alone," adds the detective.

According to the report, hotel management later spoke with Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, to inform her of his passing before turning the scene over to the police's homicide detectives.

A hotel source recently told PEOPLE that Saget kept a low profile at the hotel in his final days, calling him a "low-key, unassuming guest who was more than happy to take selfies with whoever asked in the lobby."

"He checked in on Friday morning and used his real name. Everyone recognized him immediately, but he didn't make any fanfare about it," the source said. "He was really gracious. No entourage, no entitlement, no attitude. He carried his own bags, seemed really energetic and honestly seemed really healthy and happy."

"He didn't move like a 65-year-old man. That's why it's such a shock to everyone," the source added. "This really hit us all here. People have been crying. He's such a nice guy, a good guest and you felt like you knew him. It's really a sad day."

Saget's family released a statement on Sunday, saying they are "devastated" by his sudden death. He is survived by Rizzo and his three adult daughters he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer: Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.