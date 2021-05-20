Brooke Blurton, 26, is also the first Indigenous woman to lead the franchise

Australia's Bachelorette Names First Openly Bisexual Star with Men and Women to Vie for Her Heart

Australia's Bachelorette has made history by officially casting its first openly bisexual lead.

Brooke Blurton, 26, will star in the 2021 season with both men and women contestants vying for her heart, Network 10 announced Wednesday. The reality star is also the first Indigenous woman to lead the franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am so ready for this," Blurton said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience

"My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I'm so excited and hope that I finally find that person I've been waiting for."

Blurton's season will be the first time any of the Bachelor or Bachelorette franchises across the globe will feature a mixed-gender cast.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, she said: "I am not too sure if Australia is ready for it."

"I certainly am," she affirmed. "If it makes people feel uncomfortable in any way, I really challenge them to think about why it does."

Blurton previously appeared as a contestant on the 2018 season of Bachelor Australia, where she competed for the heart of former Australian rugby union international Nick Cummins.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

However, she abruptly quit toward the end of the season, Australian Broadcasting Corporation News reports.

She was also part of a previous season of Australia's Bachelor in Paradise.