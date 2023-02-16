Austin Butler Is 'So Proud' of Friend Selena Gomez: 'I Feel Really Honored to Be in Her Company'

"I've known her for so many years, so it is nice to get to share space with somebody for a long period of time," Butler said of the former Wizards of Waverly Place star

By
Published on February 16, 2023

Austin Butler is grateful for his bond with Selena Gomez.

The Elvis actor has nothing but love for the Only Murders in the Building star, one of his longest friends in the business. "I've known her for so many years, so it is nice to get to share space with somebody for a long period of time, and I'm just so proud of her," Butler, 31, told Extra about Gomez, 30.

The two actors go way back to when Butler appeared on an episode of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, which starred Gomez as teen wizard Alex Russo.

In the 2010 episode titled "Positive Alex," Alex casts a spell on herself to be more positive in order to gain the affections of her love interest George (Butler) since he finds Alex's regular pessimism a turnoff.

Selena Gomez, Austin Butler, Wizards of Waverly Place
Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty

In an interview for the latest Vanity Fair cover story on Wednesday — which features both Gomez and Butler — the Golden Globe winner shared how the "Same Old Love" singer sent him an old photo of their time together on the Wizards of Waverly Place set while he was portraying rock legend Elvis Presley.

"When I was filming Elvis, Selena found this photograph of the two of us when I did a guest star thing on her show Wizards of Waverly Place. And she sends it to me, just going, 'Wow, remember this?'" Butler recalled, adding, "It feels like another life."

"When you're a child actor, you see so many people come in from Texas or something, and at a certain point they may quit or go back. We're just so fortunate to have careers in this industry for this amount of time," he continued.

Butler also praised Gomez for her documentary My Mind & Me, which debuted on Apple TV+ last November.

"Her documentary really moved me as well. Getting to see that, I thought that was so brave. I feel really honored to be in her company," Butler told Extra.

In the emotional film, the pop star shares her physical and internal struggles — from body image issues to painful lupus flare-ups and her ongoing journey with mental health.

My Mind & Me can be streamed now on Apple TV+, Elvis is available to stream on HBO Max and Wizards of Waverly Place can be viewed in full on Disney+.

