Austen Kroll Says Kristin Cavallari Slid into Craig Conover's DMs: 'We All Just Hit It Off'

Austen Kroll is setting the record straight about his relationship with Kristin Cavallari.

"Honestly, she slid into Craig's DMs and was like, 'I'm coming into town,' so we all went to dinner and we all just hit it off," he said, responding to a fan who asked about their friendship and whether there was "something else going on there."

"We just all get along so, so well," Kroll added.

As for the romance rumors, the reality star made it clear that he and Cavallari are not together, especially in light of her split from husband Jay Cutler.

"Kristin is out of a 10-year long relationship — she's not looking for anything," he said, coyly adding, "She is certainly just living her best life."

Kroll, who recently split from Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy, also said that he's not looking to be involved with someone else who has kids. (LeCroy shares 8-year-old son Hudson with her ex-husband.)

"I'm out of one who had one kid — there's no reason to jump into something with someone who has three kids, I can promise you that," he said of the former Laguna Beach star, who is mom to daughter Saylor James, 5, and sons Jaxon Wyatt, 6, and Camden Jack, 8, with Cutler.

Cavallari, 33, also responded to the speculation earlier this week after she, Kroll and Conover made headlines while documenting their night in Nashville over the weekend. (In one video, Kroll lifted Cavallari onto his shoulders and danced around.)

On Monday, Cavallari shared a clip of herself rolling her eyes on her Instagram Story. "I didn't realize I wasn't allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys," she captioned the post.

The following day, comedian Jeff Dye, who has been romantically linked to Cavallari since October, posted a cryptic tweet that appeared to be a cheeky response to the Kroll and Cavallari rumors.