Winter House: Austen Kroll Says 'Never Say Never' About Possible Future Romance with Ciara Miller

Austen Kroll isn't ruling out a future romance with Ciara Miller.

The Winter House stars hit it off while filming the Bravo spinoff series in Vermont earlier this year, hooking up on the first night and later going on a date. But while the season is still airing, both Kroll, 34, and Miller, 25, have confirmed they're not currently dating.

That said, Kroll tells PEOPLE he would be open to exploring a relationship with the Summer House star down the line.

"Yes, we are both single," says Kroll, adding that the two have stayed in touch since filming concluded. "You never say never. Craig [Conover] thinks I'm going to end up with her."

In fact, the Southern Charm star says he recently spent time with Miller in Charleston, though she did not film for the show.

"It was great to see her and reconnect," he says.

As for why they left the house single after being coupled up during the first half of the season? Kroll teases that viewers "will just have to watch to see why," adding, "There's still so much left to happen."

Kroll was last linked to his fellow Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. The two had an on-off relationship for nearly three years before calling it quits in December 2020.

Last month, LeCroy announced her surprise engagement to boyfriend Brett after six months of dating.

"I'm happy for her. She has a son that she has to think about. She wants a family and I think she's accomplished that, or trying to," Kroll says. "Good luck to them."