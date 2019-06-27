Audrina Patridge's Ex Slams Spencer Pratt for Suggesting He's Not the Father of Their Child

Audrina Patridge‘s ex Corey Bohan may not be on the new reboot of The Hills, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting in on the drama.

Bohan, 37, clapped back at Spencer Pratt on Wednesday after the reality star jokingly questioned the paternity of his daughter with Patridge, 34

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Pratt, 35, joked that he wanted Bohan to take a DNA test to prove he is the father of 3-year-old Kirra Max.

“I wanna know who’s baby that is. How do we know it’s not Justin [Bobby]’s baby?” Pratt asked “Let’s get a DNA testing kit for the reunion.”

Bohan called Pratt’s comment “vile and disgusting,” accusing the reality star of using his name in order to make “headlines.”

Image zoom Spencer Pratt and Corey Bohan Michael Loccisano/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

“You can say whatever filth you want about YOUR family, cast-mates or even myself but I draw the line when it comes to MY daughter,” he wrote on his private Instagram account. “Kirra is an innocent three year old child.”

“I would hope that since you’re now a father yourself you’d have more tact and understanding, but I can’t say that I’m surprised,” he continued. “The things you say publicly will be accessible to my daughter forever and I will continue to do everything in my power to not expose her to such nonsense. Keep her out of your attempts to stay relevant ya f—.”

Bohan concluded by saying it is “shameful” that Patridge did not “put an end to this immediately.” Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan 10 months after their 2016 nuptials, following an alleged violent outburst by the BMX star.

Image zoom Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Patridge requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against Bohan on Sept. 18, 2017, and she filed for the dissolution of their marriage two days later.

Bohan denied Patridge’s claims of abuse in his Sept. 21, 2017, legal response. The following month, Patridge was temporarily granted full custody of their daughter.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.