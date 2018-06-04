Eight years after Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera parted ways, the stars are back in each other’s lives.

The couple was first linked in January 2010 and dated seriously, as documented on the MTV reality series The Hills, before splitting in May of that same year. Now, they’re back together — and Patridge can’t help but gush about rekindling her romance with the musician.

“I mean, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been right now,” she told PEOPLE on Sunday at Shiseido’s summer kick-off event in Malibu. “You know, things are going really good.”

“We’re just having fun. Nothing is forced,” she continued. “You know, great things happen when it’s not forced, and things are naturally just happening. And that’s what it is. We just have the best time together.”

So what’s a typical date night like for the couple?

“I don’t really have a lot of date nights, because I’m always with [my daughter] Kirra, and Ryan is touring a lot,” she explained. “But we just do a lot of group things and hang out.”

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Cabo Pictures

Patridge, 33, and Cabrera, 35, reconciled eight months after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan, 36, whom she married in Hawaii in November 2016. They share daughter Kirra Max, who will turn 2 later this month.

Patridge requested a temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against the professional BMX biker on Sept. 18; she filed for divorce two days later. A judge granted the former reality star full custody of Kirra. Bohan was given visitation rights, with drop-offs to occur at a police station and conversations between the parents to be held through the communication service Talking Parents.

On Sunday, Patridge told PEOPLE that she’s waiting for her ex to sign the divorce papers.

“He won’t sign them,” she said. “I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. It is what it is. The best thing that came from that was Kirra, and I’m so thankful for that.”

“Kirra is so amazing,” Patridge continued. “She talks so much, she understands everything. I got her into dance and tumbling, she loves it.”

This summer, the reality TV alum said she plans on spending plenty of time at the beach with her little one — and expect her to pile on the Shiseido sunblock. (Her favorite product is the Clear Stick UV Protector WetForce SPF 50+.)

“Whenever I go surfing at the beach or I go to the river and you’re in and out of the water all day, you don’t have to reapply makeup or sunblock — it literally just stays on,” she said. “Plus, Kirra loves the beach, so we’ve already been a few times.”

“She has to get used to the sand,” she added. “She doesn’t like it at first, and then she loves it. She builds sandcastles. We just bring a bunch of toys and balls and she runs in and out of the water.”