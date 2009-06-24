Audrina Patridge Talks About New Show, Old Boyfriend

Audrina Patridge is moving beyond The Hills, but she’s staying at MTV.

“It’s like my home,” she tells PEOPLE of the network that picked up her new show, which will cover her life after The Hills.

“I’m going to be a producer on my new show with Mark Burnett,” she said Tuesday at the Reebok “EasyTone” Footwear Celebration at a private home in Beverly Hills. “We start filming at the end of the summer.”

Audrina has said the show will be “spicier, edgier, older,” and will focus on “new love” and “romances.”

One of those romances may very well be with her ex, Australian BMX rider Corey Bohan, who joined her recently on a Mexican vacation.

“When I start filming my show that kind of stuff will be on it,” she said of their trip.

But are the exes officially back together? “Corey and I have an amazing time together. My family loves him. We’ve been spending a lot of time together,” she said. “I’m not jinxing anything because as soon as I say anything, I swear it goes bad. And then it like flips around and you’re like, ‘Why did I say anything?’ We’ll see what happens.”

Audrina is taking a similar approach to upcoming episodes of The Hills, which will star Lauren Conrad‘s Laguna Beach nemesis Kristin Cavallari.

“I know she’s in it now,” she says of Cavallari. “But it’s a matter of how she fits in, and we’ve only filmed a couple times and I really don’t know if she’ll be the focus.”

But it sounds like there may already be drama brewing. “I don’t really know her. I don’t talk to her,” Audrina says. “Like, I really don’t care.”