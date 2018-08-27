The Hills’ Audrina Patridge Is 'Stressed' over Continued Drama with Ex Corey Bohan: Source

It’s been a week of highs and lows for Audrina Patridge

On Monday, it was confirmed that the former Hills cast member will be part of MTV’s reboot of the beloved series.

But privately, the reality star is still dealing with issues surrounding her painful split from ex-husband Corey Bohan , specifically as it relates to their 2-year-old daughter Kirra

“Audrina is stressed that there is still so much drama with Corey,” says a friend. “She just wants things to be okay.”

On Tuesday, Bohan posted a statement on Instagram saying he doesn’t want his daughter “exploited” on reality television

But the friend says Bohan’s dig at Patridge was unwarranted.

“They haven’t even started filming the show yet,” the source says. “Audrina hasn’t made any final decisions about whether Kirra will appear.”

“It’s been a really emotional and difficult time for Audrina,” the friend says. “But Kirra is her top priority, and she’s trying to focus on the positive.”