"Lauren [Conrad's] jaw dropped. We were humiliated," Audrina Patridge wrote in her new memoir of Justin Timberlake's remarks during the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards

Audrina Patridge Says Justin Timberlake Made Her Feel 'Humiliated' at VMAs with Reality TV Jab

Audrina Patridge arrives for the 2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images); Justin Timberlake attends the Los Angeles Premiere FYC Event for Hulu's "Candy" at El Capitan Theatre on May 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Audrina Patridge is taking a trip down memory lane.

In an excerpt of her memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, shared by Yahoo! Entertainment, the reality star, 37, recalled an interaction she had with Justin Timberlake while presenting him with Male Artist of the Year at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards. According to Patridge, the "Rock Your Body" singer, 41, had "rude, diva behavior" during the moment.

"We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times," she said, adding that she and her The Hills costars at the time, Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, were called on to give Timberlake the coveted honor.

Patridge said that even though Conrad and Port "were beyond excited when Justin Timberlake won," pointing out "they were superfans," she added: "His wasn't my kind of music, so I couldn't have cared less, but I was excited for them."

Once on stage, Patridge said the 10-time Grammy Award winner "wouldn't even come up to us and accept the award in front of a packed house."

She added that Conrad and Port were "devastated" and she was "annoyed at his rude, diva behavior."

In a video of the moment, The Hills stars announce Timberlake as the winner, and musician Timbaland, who has produced many of the *NSYNC alum's hits, joins him onstage. Timbaland grabs the Moonman award from the girls and insists on presenting it to Timberlake himself.

"I have to give you this award, homeboy. You are number one," he said.

After saluting other artists during his speech, Timberlake ends by telling the network to "play more damn videos. We don't want to see the Simpsons on reality television, play more videos," seemingly referencing sisters Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson, who have had their own shows on MTV.

Patridge labeled his remarks as a "personal attack" against reality stars, revealing that "Lauren's jaw dropped. We were humiliated."