The Hills' Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Split for the Second Time

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera have gone their separate ways.

The Hills star, 33, and the singer, 36, split after about five months of dating, PEOPLE confirms.

They were first linked in January 2010 and dated seriously, as documented on The Hills, before splitting in May of that same year.

In April, Patridge and Cabrera reconciled eight months after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan, 36, whom she married in Hawaii in November 2016. They share daughter Kirra Max, who will turn 2 later this month.

In June, Patridge told PEOPLE she was “the happiest I’ve ever been right now” after getting back together with Cabrera.

“We’re just having fun. Nothing is forced,” she said. “You know, great things happen when it’s not forced, and things are naturally just happening. And that’s what it is. We just have the best time together.”

Her divorce from Bohan remains contentious. The reality star requested a temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against the professional BMX biker on Sept. 18; she filed for divorce two days later. A judge granted the former reality star full custody of 26-month-old Kirra.

Bohan was given visitation rights, with drop-offs to occur at a police station and conversations between the parents to be held through the communication service Talking Parents.

“He won’t sign them,” Patridge previously told PEOPLE of the divorce papers. “I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. It is what it is. The best thing that came from that was Kirra, and I’m so thankful for that.”

Patridge is currently working on The Hills reboot, which was announced by MTV in late August.