Fun in the Sun! Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Head to Mexico to Celebrate Her 33rd Birthday

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera celebrated her 33rd birthday with a very special getaway.

Two weeks after a source told PEOPLE that the stars had started dating again, eight years after calling it quits in May 2010, the reunited couple were spotted enjoying a few days in Mexico together at the Los Cabos’ Ultimate Entertainment District at Vidanta Los Cabos.

After arriving together on Tuesday, the pair were seen sharing a romantic birthday dinner the following night at Herringbone, which ended with a tasty surprise dessert in honor of Patridge’s special day.

Posing for photos together, the couple was all smiles as Cabrera, 35, put his arm around the birthday girl, holding her close to him.

While The Hills alum was seen wearing a form-fitting dress with spaghetti straps, the singer opted to wear a reddish pink hat and a button-down shirt that appeared to be covered with stylized depictions of naked women.

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Cabo Pictures

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Cabo Pictures

The following day, the reunited couple was also spotted soaking up the sun at OMNIA Dayclub, as they hung out by the pool and feasted on fruit, chicken strips and fries.

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Cabo Pictures

Audrina Patridge Cabo Pictures

While Patridge and Cabrera appear to have enjoyed a bit of a social media break on their Mexico vacation, the singer did post a photo of their beautiful surroundings on Tuesday.

“Ain’t mad at it!! Lil calm before the east coast tour starts!! @omnialoscabos,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Patridge and Cabrera were first linked in January 2010 and dated seriously, as documented on the MTV reality series The Hills, before splitting in May of that same year.

“There were issues in their relationship. But a lot comes from his partying ways,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, noting that Patridge was the one who “ended things.”

“They’re dating,” a source told PEOPLE about the pair in April. “They’ve been spending a lot of time together recently and are having a good time.”

The couple’s rekindled romance comes just eight months after Patridge filed for divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan, whom she married in Hawaii in November 2016.

Although the couple have yet to officially comment on their relationship status, Patridge and Cabrera were seen cozying up together at Stagecoach Festival last month, just days after Patridge’s stylist shared a video of the pair casually getting IV drips in their arms together.

“Hydrating, no big deal, on the couch,” Cabrera says in the footage as Patridge smiles next to him.